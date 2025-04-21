UH sailors take third, hope for at-large berth

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team placed third at the PCCSC Spring Fleet Championship hosted by California at Richmond, Calif.

Stanford narrowly took the regatta title, with UC Santa Barbara right behind the Cardinal in second in the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference. Stanford and UCSB each received the conference’s automatic berths to the ICSA (Inter-collegiate Sailing Association) Nationals next month in Maryland. With a finish outside the top two, Hawai’i will have to hope for an at-large bid, announced on April 29.

Sixteen schools competed in 16 races, split evenly between A and B divisions. The Rainbow sailors’ 68 points put them just short of the top two, behind Stanford’s 60 and UCSB’s 63. UH’s A division team won two races and placed top two in six of its eight, scoring a division-low 20 points. Representing the A division was skipper Erik Anderson with Amanda Turner as crew. Everett McAvoy skippered the B division with Sophia Shaeffer serving as crew.