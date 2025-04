Scoreboard – April 21, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament,

Pac-Five vs. ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 2; Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1.

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA: Tournament. Third place: Nanakuli at Campbell, 5 p.m. (completion of Thursday’s suspended game; Campbell led 6-0 at

halftime).

GOLF

ILH: Open Championships, 7 a.m. at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys and girls: Clay Benham

Postseason Tournament, Day 1, 8 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Tournament, Round 4, Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; University at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys Varsity II: Hawaiian Mission at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Le Jardin,

6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I-AA: Tournament. Third Place, Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m.

Final, Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Mid-Pacific/Punahou winner vs.

Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Pac-Five/‘Iolani winner vs. Maryknoll/Saint Louis winner, time/site TBD; Elimination game, TBD vs. TBD, time/site TBD.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.

ILH Varsity II: Kamehameha I-AA vs.

Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

OIA: Division I Tournament, first round, Waianae at Castle, 3 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Kaala Elementary School field; Nanakuli at Moanalua, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys and girls: Clay Benham

Postseason Tournament, Day 2, 8 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Assets (PBA) at Damien, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Big West Championship

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center

Thursday

First Round

No. 5 seed UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 4

seed UC San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 seed Cal State Northridge vs. No. 3

UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

UC Santa Barbara/UC San Diego winner

vs. No. 1 seed Long Beach State,

4:30 p.m.

Cal State Northridge/UC Irvine winner vs.

No. 2 seed Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

Big West WOMEN

Tournament

At Irvine, Calif.

Quarterfinals

Friday

No. 8 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 1 Hawaii,

7 a.m.

No. 5 UC Davis vs. No. 4 UC San Diego,

9 a.m.

No. 7 Cal State Northridge vs. No. 2 Long

Beach State, 11:30 a.m.

No. 6 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 UC

Irvine, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, April 26

UC Davis/UC San Diego winner vs.

Cal State Fullerton/Hawaii winner, 9 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara/UC Irvine winner vs.

Cal State Northridge/Long Beach State

winner, 11 a.m.

Final

Sunday

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

Note: Semifinals and finals will be

broadcast on ESPN+

OIA

Girls Varsity Standings (Final)

Rec GB

x-Kaiser 8-0 –—

x-Roosevelt 7-1 1

x-Kahuku 6-2 2

x-Mililani 5-3 3

x-Moanalua 4-4 4

Westside* 3-5 5

x-Kalaheo 2-6 6

Kailua 1-7 7

Kalani 0-8 8

x-qualified for the OIA Tournament, which

starts Wednesday

*Westside not eligible for the postseason

BASEBALL

PacWest

Saturday

At Les Murakami Stadium

Point Loma 4, Chaminade 3

Leading hitters—CU: Casey Kudell 2-3; Ace Perry 2b, 2 RBIs.

MLB CALENDAR

July 12 — Futures Game, Atlanta.

July 13-15 — Amateur draft, Atlanta.

July 14 — Home Run Derby, Atlanta.

July 15 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 27 — Hall of Fame inductions,

Cooperstown, N.Y.

SOFTBALL

OIA East

Saturday

At McKinley

Mililani 14, Leilehua 5

W—Hinano Bautista (four innings of relief, one hit). Leading hitters—Mil: Kahiau Aina 3 runs; Kamryn Aoki 2b, 3 runs; Ori Mailo 3-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Bautista 2-4, HR,

2 RBIs; Makanalei Watkins-Villegas 2-5,

2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Lana Nakayama 2-4, 2 runs; Aubri Nakashima 2-4; Kodie Ancheta 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs. Lei: Breeann Leong 2-2,

2 runs; Ciara Fortuno HR, 5 RBIs; Shaleea Ancheta-Ballesteros 2b.