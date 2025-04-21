Hawaii basketball team lands graduate transfer from South Dakota

The University of Hawaii basketball team’s recruiting drive took flight with Monday’s commitment from a gravity-defying wing player.

Quandre “Dre” Bullock is a graduate transfer from the University of South Dakota, where he achieved per-game averages of 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals this past season. Bullock, who is 6 feet 6 and 190 pounds, has a vertical jump of 46 inches. Some highlight dunks are available on his X.com account (formerly Twitter): @Quandre_3.

“My playing style is super fast,” Bullock said. “Nothing really slows me down. I go full speed, bring a lot of energy.”

Bullock, who grew up in North Carolina, attended Franklinton High through his sophomore year and then finished at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh. The latter school counts former five-time NBA All-Star John Wall as an alumnus. Wall sponsors an annual basketball tournament at Word of God.

Bullock attended Angelina College, then Louisiana Tech, Niagara and South Dakota. In November 2023, Bullock was a member of the Niagara team that played UH. “It was cold and snowing in Niagara when we landed in Hawaii,” Bullock recalled. “It was 80 degrees in Hawaii. Everything was cool. The facilities looked good.”

That 2023 game brought back memories when Bullock, who entered the portal this month, took a UH-sponsored recruiting trip last week.

“I really like the coaching staff,” Bullock said. “They were really connected. I felt of chemistry during my visit. It felt like the right move.”

In accepting a scholarship from the Rainbow Warriors, Bullock turned down other offers, including one from Oregon State.

Bull0ck, who earned a degree in business last year, will join the ’Bows in June with a season of eligibility remaining.

The ’Bows have received commitments from 7-foot Isaac “Big Fish” Johnson of Utah State, 6-7 guard/wing Tanner Cuff of Evansville, and 6-3 guard Hunter Erickson of Utah. Last November, Hunter Carter, a guard at Rosemary Anderson Prep in Oregon, committed to the ’Bows. Last week, forward Akira Jacobs transferred to Fordham, and guards Kody Williams and Tom Beattie entered the portal.