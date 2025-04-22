Kilauea’s ‘episode 18’ resumes with lava fountains from 2 vents

Lava fountains soared as high as 650 feet early today as “episode 18” of Kilauea volcano’s summit eruption resumed after a two-day pause, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Fountains began overflowing the south vent in Halemaumau crater around 3:20 a.m., followed by a north vent overflow less than 30 minutes later. By 3:47 a.m., both vents were feeding a vigorous lava flow that had covered over 20% of the crater floor by sunrise.

The south vent’s fountain reached over 650 feet, while the north vent’s fountain rose above 160 feet.

The eruption, which began Dec. 23 within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, is confined to the summit caldera. No activity has been reported in the East or Southwest Rift Zones.

High levels of sulfur dioxide gas continue to pose a hazard, along with volcanic glass fragments known as Pele’s hair that may drift across the park and into nearby communities, depending on wind conditions.

Today’s fountaining followed a period of increased spattering that began at about 1:30 a.m., according to HVO. Tremor levels rose sharply with the eruption onset.