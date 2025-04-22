Man, 34, arrested for allegedly trying to run over pregnant girlfriend

Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old man last night who allegedly tried to run over his pregnant girlfriend in Waianae on April 8.

Justin Kalani Ahkuoi was wanted on a $150,000 warrant when he turned himself in at the Honolulu Police Department’s main station at 801 South Beretania Street at 8:28 p.m. Monday.

Police said that at about 11:40 a.m. on April 8, Ahukoui allegedly attempted to run over his 32-year-old girlfriend, who was pregnant, in his vehicle. He allegedly fled the scene before the police arrived.

Ahkuoi was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He has more than 30 prior arrests and citations at the state level, including for drugs, harassment and criminal property damage.

On April 8, at about 11:45 a.m., an HPD patrol officer responded to a possible domestic argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend at 86-145 Farrington Highway, in Waianae, after dispatch relayed “that a pregnant female was hit by a vehicle at this location and was awake and breathing,” according to a state criminal complaint filed this morning.

The woman told the officer that she was four months pregnant with twins and that Ahkuoi is the father.

She and Ahkuoi are in “an on and off again intimate relationship,” but the woman could not tell the officer how long they have been together.

The woman told the officer that she was “changing her vehicle tire in the park when her boyfriend, Justin Ahkuoi, drove up to her fast and sideswiped her on the left side of her body with his car,” according to the criminal complaint.

The woman was spun around after being hit, falling to the ground and landing on the left side of her body. She was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center West and treated for her injuries, which included a broken toe.

After hitting the woman with a car, Ahkuoi allegedly got out of his vehicle, stood on the car, and started yelling at the mother of his two unborn babies.

A female witness living in a tent nearby told police Ahkuoi was screaming “f—k you, f—k you. I just when kill my two babies so I going jail now.”