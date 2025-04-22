Letter: Aquifers are off-limits for new isle landfills

A solid waste landfill should never be located above a precious drinking water aquifer that must be protected and made available for all future Oahu generations. Regardless of the available technology to protect the groundwater aquifer, no one can guarantee that the aquifer below any landfill will remain uncontaminated.

Mankind has not been able to design anything that assures zero risk. With all of society’s pesticide and pharmaceutical advancements, we have created adverse effects to our health and environment. We certainly need to be better stewards of our land, air and water.

We should appreciate that Ernest Lau, Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer, is our champion in doing what is right for all of us in protecting our precious potable water sources.

Victor Moreland

Moanalua

