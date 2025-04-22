Letter: Fed cuts logical in these financially trying times

In February, this paper ran a story about how the Maui Humane Society might have to close due to federal budget cuts (“Maui Humane Society loses 3 due to cuts in federal funding,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 25). I love dogs, but my first thought was: why are they receiving federal money?

Now I read all these stories and letters vilifying the Trump administration for cutting programs. People are demanding these programs be paid for and questioning how the president can rescind their funding. How is it that these folks don’t realize these programs are running up an out-of-control national debt that can barely be serviced?

Locals earning local salaries don’t move into Ward Village because they can’t afford to, so why is the federal government still spending money it doesn’t have? These programs have value, but in an austerity period, tough choices need to be made by government leaders. Much like us, the government can’t spend what it can’t pay for.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

