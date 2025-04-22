Letter: In the absence of action, a dark malign force rises

We know what happens when a president believes he stands above the law and has no need for ethical standards, when he reduces patriotism to partisanship and jingoism, and when he believes government is there to serve only him. We know what happens when enablers are blind to a broader, greater good and hangers-on see the presidency as their personal redemption center for loyalty. We know what happens when the wealthy are indulged and the rest of us are dismissed.

But what happens when good people acquiesce in the face of an autocratic leader, when cynicism chokes any call to action and indifference smothers any effort to seek accountability? What happens when the young have no interest in public discourse or meaningful change? What happens when the privileged and strong are silent when others face injustice, discrimination and hatred?

What happens? Absolutely nothing.

Tom Yoneyama

Hawaii Kai

