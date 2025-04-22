Letter: Online sports betting too much for state to bear

Tuesday, April 22, 2025
74°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
As a psychologist who has worked with individuals and families for the past 34 years, I have seen firsthand the emotional, financial and relational havoc gambling causes.
Even before the person has become fully addicted to gambling, the damage inflicted upon the family makes the legalization of gambling unconscionable — the intense shame borne by spouses unable to pay for basic living expenses, often asking family members to help pay off debt.
My experience is also mirrored in studies consistently showing that when gambling is legalized, addiction rates rise — along with debt, domestic violence, depression and even suicide. It is alarming, and frankly demeaning, that lawmakers are proposing that a small percentage of the online betting tax would go toward alleviating damage inflicted on families.
Hawaii has long protected its people by rejecting the gambling industry. We must put people over profits. Let’s keep Hawaii a place of healing, not harm.
Hale Akamine
Ala Moana
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter