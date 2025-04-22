Letter: Online sports betting too much for state to bear

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As a psychologist who has worked with individuals and families for the past 34 years, I have seen firsthand the emotional, financial and relational havoc gambling causes.

Even before the person has become fully addicted to gambling, the damage inflicted upon the family makes the legalization of gambling unconscionable — the intense shame borne by spouses unable to pay for basic living expenses, often asking family members to help pay off debt.

My experience is also mirrored in studies consistently showing that when gambling is legalized, addiction rates rise — along with debt, domestic violence, depression and even suicide. It is alarming, and frankly demeaning, that lawmakers are proposing that a small percentage of the online betting tax would go toward alleviating damage inflicted on families.

Hawaii has long protected its people by rejecting the gambling industry. We must put people over profits. Let’s keep Hawaii a place of healing, not harm.

Hale Akamine

Ala Moana

