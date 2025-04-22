Letter: Trump makes U-turn on Social Security promise

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Before the 2024 presidential election, AARP reached out to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and asked them to address issues of concern to senior citizens. When Trump was asked about Social Security, he responded: “I’m going to do nothing to Social Security.”

That position very likely convinced many senior citizens to vote for him, but how many of those voters are now experiencing buyer’s remorse as they watch the turmoil within the Social Security agency? Looks like Trump changed his mind.

Michael Bornemann

Hawaii Kai

