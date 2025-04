Hawaii’s Democratic governor has a choice of three Republican nominees from which to appoint a successor to the late Rep. Gene Ward in the state House of Representatives.

A panel of Hawaii Republican Party members in Ward’s former district covering parts of East Honolulu recently decided to nominate Alexander “Alika” Malabey, Michel “Joe” Gedeon and Tara Malia Gregory for the House District 18 seat after considering applicants in a process that included a community forum and interviews.

The party said in a statement that the process to fill a seat in Hawaii’s Legislature vacated by a Republican had not occurred in over 60 years.

Ward had been one of nine Republicans in the 51-member House. After health issues that had kept him sidelined from the state Capitol since this year’s legislative session began in January, Ward on March 21 announced his resignation effective March 31. He died April 4 at the age of 82, after serving in the House for 27 years.

Tamara McKay, GOP state chair, said the three nominees, all entrepreneurs, possess the qualities and commitment necessary to uphold Republican Party principles and effectively represent House District 18 covering Hawaii Kai, Portlock and Kalama Valley.

“Although no one can truly replace Gene Ward’s unwavering dedication and service, we are proud to offer three exceptional candidates,” she said in a statement.

Gedeon is a lifelong Hawaii Kai resident who is a partner and co-founder of advertising firm JPG Media. Gedeon also previously produced a weekly conservative talk radio show hosted by former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona and was a communications officer at Saint Louis School.

Malabey is a fifth- generation Hawaii Kai resident who operates Visionary Real Estate Inspections. He also is a former foster parent and has held staff positions at the Legislature that included office manager for Green when Green was in the House.

Gregory grew up in Palolo Valley and runs Malia Marketing Agency. She is a former producer and director of music videos and short films, and currently is pursuing a master’s degree in theology and is the GOP’s East Honolulu regional vice chair.

Green under state law has until May 30, or 60 days after the vacancy occurred, to make a decision on whom to appoint to fill the House District 18 seat.