FBI investigating allegation that HPD officer planted evidence

A sergeant with the Honolulu Police Department is the target of a federal investigation into allegations that there is recorded footage of him planting drug paraphernalia on the driver of a car during a November traffic stop.

Sgt. Shane Cazimero, who has 17 years of experience with the department, had his police powers suspended after he and the department received a target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cazimero has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into the allegations and reviewing recordings of Cazimero’s interactions with the driver and passenger.

FBI agents are also looking into allegations that Cazimero lied to federal agents when questioned about the incident.

Cazimero is assigned to HPD patrol District 4, which covers the area from Makapuu Point to Kawela Bay. He was placed on restricted duty earlier this month.

“We are cooperating with the FBI and will defer to them for further comment,” read a statement to the Honolulu Star- Advertiser from HPD. “An internal administrative investigation has been initiated.”

Cazimero’s attorney, Scott K. Collins, declined comment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Honolulu field office declined comment. The U.S. attorney’s office, in line with Justice Department policy, does not confirm or deny the existence of any investigation.

The initial complaint came after Cazimero, working as a plainclothes officer, allegedly arrested a person on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The paraphernalia is a glass pipe used to consume drugs.

Cazimero allegedly approached a car with two men in it. Footage captured of the traffic stop allegedly shows Cazimero lean in through the passenger window and confiscate the pipe.

Cazimero allegedly walked around the car, put the pipe on the driver, then arrested him. The man in the passenger seat of the vehicle complained to HPD leadership and the FBI about Cazimero’s alleged behavior.

A target letter might include language that advises a person that a “Grand Jury is conducting an investigation of possible violations of federal criminal laws involving, but not necessarily limited to” a list of the possible federal statutes that the grand jury is looking at, according to a sample letter on the U.S. Department of Justice’s website.

The letter advises that the “destruction or alteration of any document required to be produced before the grand jury” constitutes serious violation of federal law, “including but not limited” to federal obstruction of justice.

“You are advised that you are a target of the Grand Jury’s investigation. You may refuse to answer any question if a truthful answer to the question would tend to incriminate you. Anything that you do or say may be used against you in a subsequent legal proceeding,” read the sample letter. “If you have retained counsel, who represents you personally, the Grand Jury will permit you a reasonable opportunity to step outside the Grand Jury room and confer with counsel if you desire.”