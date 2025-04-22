Kokua Line: When are Halawa Interchange closures?

Question: Regarding the Halawa Interchange closures, will that be all day?

Answer: No, nightly starting Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation, which said in a recent news release that this roadwork would begin the week of April 27 and last about two weeks.

The department notified “O‘ahu motorists of the upcoming nightly closures of the Halawa and H-3 Freeway off-ramps (Exit 1D and Exit 1E) from the westbound Moanalua Freeway (Route H-201) for work activities on the Halawa Interchange.”

Work hours will be “Sunday evenings, from 8 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. the following day, and Monday through Friday evenings, from 9 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. Crews will be working to install in-pavement loop detectors to track vehicle volumes, asphalt repaving, and striping throughout the work area,” the news release said.

Motorists will be detoured westbound through the H-99 Stadium/Aiea Exit to access the H-3 freeway during this ramp closure, it said.

The work is scheduled to wrap up May 9, weather permitting.

Q: Regarding REAL ID, what is compliance nationwide? We get tourists from all over, so it won’t be just Hawaii people in line at the airport. There will be tourists going home.

A: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has estimated that about 61% of driver’s licenses and state identification cards in circulation will be REAL ID- compliant by the time enforcement begins May 7.

U.S. citizens and REAL ID-eligible noncitizens who knew they would board a domestic aircraft on or after that date likely were more motivated than the average person to meet the requirement. Still, the Transportation Security Administration has warned people to expect delays in airport security lines as enforcement begins.

Anecdotally, we’ve heard from eligible people over the years who had trouble supplying the proof needed to obtain a REAL ID, including older women who had been married multiple times and took their husband’s name each time. The name on their birth certificate did not match their current name, and they no longer had the marriage certificate(s) or divorce decree(s) needed to trace their identity.

Anyone who still needs to track down vital records in U.S. states and territories can check 808ne.ws/3nxmJ8t for contact information, but be forewarned that the the National Center for Health Statistics’ website apparently has not been updated recently; some details may be out of date.

Q: People have been asking about Social Security, but what about Medicare? Are they changing the way you sign up for that, too?

A: No, not according to the Social Security or Medicare websites. Also, to be clear, the Social Security Administration scrapped its plan to restrict phone serv­ice — claimants can continue to apply for their earned benefits over the phone, as well as online or in person.

As for Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older, and some younger people with certain conditions or disabilities: Claimants sign up through Social Security, via the website, by telephone or in person. For more information, see ssa.gov or medicare.gov. To help determine when to enroll in Medicare, use the tool at 808ne.ws/3EjbZWP.

Auwe

I am not familiar with parking around Honolulu Hale, so I looked it up because I had errands to run in the vicinity. Parking meters were listed, and I decided to check near Kawaiahao Street and Mission Lane for a shady spot within walking distance. Once I got there, there were meters with no cars, but I couldn’t park because they were completely blocked. People had set up tents right in the street, not even on the sidewalk. Auwe. — A reader

Mahalo

I would like to send much mahalo to Emergency Medical Services attendants C. Hara, R. Maglasang and Keegan Loo for helping this kupuna with her chemo port, which came apart earlier this month. Their expertise and kokua saved me from going to the ER and from much anguish. — Mahalo, J.R.

