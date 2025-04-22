Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Banner year for track and field’s best?

In addition to Moanalua’s Sadie Krueger, James Millare and Rahieum Lee II, several athletes are having elite seasons on the track.

Some could challenge state records. Campbell’s Amari Branch has already posted a 10.58 time in the 100-meter dash. The current HHSAA mark is 10.63, held by Christian Padron of Damien. Maui’s Jonah Cariaga has a 21.65 in the 200 dash, the best statewide. The HHSAA mark is held by Punahou’s Andrei Iosivas (21.67).

Sean Connell returns as the HHSAA record-holder in the 400 (48.28). He set the mark with Kaiser a year ago and returned to Punahou for senior year.

Konawaena’s Violet Schaut has a scintillating 11.83 in the girls 100 dash. The HHSAA mark is shared by Punahou’s Heidi Freese and Radford’s Karen Morant at 12.1.

Mid-Pacific’s all-around point maker, Destiny Look has the state’s best times this spring in the 400 (56.81) and 100 hurdles (14.58). She has thrived in nine events, including the best long jump (18-05) statewide. Owls coach Rick Hendrix said Look will compete in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, long jump and 4×100 relay at the state meet.

The Honolulu Marathon/HHSAA State Championships are at Kealakehe on May 9-10.

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser