Baseball top 10: Kamehameha remains No. 1

Kamehameha collected seven of eight first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week.

The Warriors (26-6) have the top seed in the ILH round-two, double-elimination tournament. They will play the Mid-Pacific today at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Kamehameha has already clinched a state-tournament berth.

Kamehameha-Maui (15-4-1) also opens playoff action this week. The Warriors moved up a notch to No. 2.

Saint Louis moved up to No. 3 after closing regular-season play with a 6-4 win over Kamehameha. The Crusaders opened ILH tournament play on Monday.

Mililani dropped two spots to No. 4 after a 10-8 loss to Campbell in a regular-season closer. The Trojans will host the Roosevelt-Aiea winner in the OIA quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The Division I bracket of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships will be held May 7-10 at Iron Maehara Stadium in Wailuku. The D-II bracket will be played May 8-10 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Sunday, April 20, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (26-6, 12-2 ILH) (7) 79 1

> lost to No. 5 Saint Louis, 6-4

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, Apr. 22, 3:30 p.m., CORP

2. KS-Maui (15-4-1, 10-2) (1) 62 3

> next: bye

> next: TBD, MIL playoffs, Apr. 24, Iron

3. Saint Louis (15-7-1) 54 5-t

> lost to Maryknoll, 3-1

> next: vs. TBD

4. Mililani (19-8, 8-2 OIA) 53 2

> lost to Campbell, 10-8

> next: vs. Roosevelt (E4)-Aiea (W5) winner, Thursday, Apr. 24, 3 p.m.

5. KS-Hawaii (16-0-2) 52 4

> def. Konawaena, 5-4, 8 inn.

> next: TBD, BIIF playoffs

6. Baldwin (13-7-1, 10-2 MIL) 50 5-t

> next: bye

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Friday, Apr. 25, 3:30 p.m., Iron

7. Kaiser (15-5, 8-2 OIA) 28 7

> lost at Roosevelt, 8-4

> next: vs. Campbell (E4)-Kalani (E5) winner, Thursday, Apr. 24, 3 p.m.

8. Kailua (9-9-1, 7-3 OIA) 17 10

> def. Kalani, 7-0

> next: vs. Pearl City (W3)-Castle (E6) winner, Thursday, Apr. 24, 3 p.m.

9. Damien (14-11-1, 9-5 ILH) 14 9

> def. Pac-Five, 4-0

> next: bye

10. ‘Iolani (16-11-1) 12 NR

> def. Pac-Five, 3-1

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, Apr. 22, TBD

No longer in Top 10: Punahou (No. 8).