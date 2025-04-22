Baseball top 10: Kamehameha remains No. 1

Tuesday, April 22, 2025
By Paul Honda
Today
•
Updated
11:51 p.m.
Kamehameha collected seven of eight first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week.
The Warriors (26-6) have the top seed in the ILH round-two, double-elimination tournament. They will play the Mid-Pacific today at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Kamehameha has already clinched a state-tournament berth.
Kamehameha-Maui (15-4-1) also opens playoff action this week. The Warriors moved up a notch to No. 2.
Saint Louis moved up to No. 3 after closing regular-season play with a 6-4 win over Kamehameha. The Crusaders opened ILH tournament play on Monday.
Mililani dropped two spots to No. 4 after a 10-8 loss to Campbell in a regular-season closer. The Trojans will host the Roosevelt-Aiea winner in the OIA quarterfinal round on Thursday.
The Division I bracket of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships will be held May 7-10 at Iron Maehara Stadium in Wailuku. The D-II bracket will be played May 8-10 at Les Murakami Stadium.
Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Kamehameha (26-6, 12-2 ILH) (7) 79 1
> lost to No. 5 Saint Louis, 6-4
> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, Apr. 22, 3:30 p.m., CORP
2. KS-Maui (15-4-1, 10-2) (1) 62 3
> next: bye
> next: TBD, MIL playoffs, Apr. 24, Iron
3. Saint Louis (15-7-1) 54 5-t
> lost to Maryknoll, 3-1
> next: vs. TBD
4. Mililani (19-8, 8-2 OIA) 53 2
> lost to Campbell, 10-8
> next: vs. Roosevelt (E4)-Aiea (W5) winner, Thursday, Apr. 24, 3 p.m.
5. KS-Hawaii (16-0-2) 52 4
> def. Konawaena, 5-4, 8 inn.
> next: TBD, BIIF playoffs
6. Baldwin (13-7-1, 10-2 MIL) 50 5-t
> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Friday, Apr. 25, 3:30 p.m., Iron
7. Kaiser (15-5, 8-2 OIA) 28 7
> lost at Roosevelt, 8-4
> next: vs. Campbell (E4)-Kalani (E5) winner, Thursday, Apr. 24, 3 p.m.
8. Kailua (9-9-1, 7-3 OIA) 17 10
> def. Kalani, 7-0
> next: vs. Pearl City (W3)-Castle (E6) winner, Thursday, Apr. 24, 3 p.m.
9. Damien (14-11-1, 9-5 ILH) 14 9
> def. Pac-Five, 4-0
10. ‘Iolani (16-11-1) 12 NR
> def. Pac-Five, 3-1
> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, Apr. 22, TBD
No longer in Top 10: Punahou (No. 8).
Also receiving votes: Waiakea 5, King Kekaulike 3, Mid-Pacific 3, Punahou 3, Pearl City 2, Waianae 2, Moanalua 1.