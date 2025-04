Moanalua runner Sadie Krueger could threaten records in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.

Rahieum Lee II, left, and Sadie Krueger are two of the standouts on the Moanalua track and field team. While Krueger has some of the top times in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000, Lee has the fifth-best time statewide in the 200 and the second best in the 400.

A freshman can yield to elders.

Or a freshman can knock on the door of opportunity. Sadie Krueger returned to the islands to begin high school at Moanalua last summer. She proceeded to dominate cross country, winning the Honolulu Marathon/HHSAA State Championships with a time of 18 minutes, 4.22 seconds in Kahului on Nov. 2.

That was more than 15 seconds ahead of junior Ashlyn Jacobsen of Campbell and 27 seconds ahead of senior Kekaihulali Halpern of Hilo.

After she reached the Foot Locker regionals and nationals, winter was a respite. Spring began and Krueger has been a force once again. She posted the best 800-meter run in the state with a time of 2:14.22, but on Saturday at the OIA JV Championships, she posted a 2:13.34, a league record at the JV level.

She is in close range of the HHSAA mark of 2:13.03 set by Breanne Ball of ‘Iolani in 2012 at the Keaau track, breaking the mark Eri Macdonald (Punahou) set in 1998.

On Saturday, at the same OIA JV championship meet, Krueger set a personal record in the 3,000 run at 10:03.7. That compares favorably to the best varsity time of the season by Jacobsen (10:18.83). Legendary runner Victoria Chang remains the record holder in this event at 9:38.03, arguably the most unchallengeable feat in HHSAA track and field history.

Krueger in the 1,500 run is, perhaps, where she could leave her mark. She ran a 4:34.47 at the Arcadia Invitational in California last month. The HHSAA record is held by two-time 1,500 state champion Zoe Sims of Hawaii Prep, who ran a 4:36.22 in 2013.

Running all three events — the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 — at the upcoming OIA and state championships would be a rarity.

“We want her to do well and win everything. She can do all three (events), but we haven’t done it,” longtime Moanalua coach Earl Kishimoto said.

Kishimoto and his staff have seen their share of talented athletes over the decades. Sometimes the work ethic matches the athleticism. Sometimes looks can be deceiving.

“If you see her, you wouldn’t think she’s as good as she is until she gets on the track,” Kishimoto said.

Krueger is the first Moanalua girls runner to qualify for the Champs Sports Cross Country West Regional at Mt. SAC (San Antonio College, Calif.), he added.

“She is the most opportunistic of anybody. She’ll run and she’ll die running. Even her P.E. teacher said she’s the only one enthusiastic about running, and she’s willing to do extra,” Kishimoto said. “We’re concerned about going too much. We’re always keeping an eye on that.”

At 5 feet, 5 inches, Krueger is a pace-setter. One of her favorite athletes is Olympic long-distance runner Parker Valby.

“I like how she gets out there really fast in the beginning,” Krueger said.

The 1,500 is her favorite event.

“It’s very even, almost four laps. I’ve been doing the mile on the mainland and I like that,” she said.

Her family was at Schofield Barracks years ago, and her father has been stationed at multiple sites around the world since. Jim Krueger played sports as a youth, and in the U.S. Army, he enjoyed rock climbing. Her mother, Rachel, golfed for the Alabama Crimson Tide, though she grew up in Tennessee.

“Tennessee recruited me a little bit late,” she said.

The running bug was with Sadie Krueger as early as kindergarten.

“It’s always been her own. It started in Germany,” Jim Krueger said.

“They had an exercise club at school, and they did a lot of running,” Rachel Krueger said.

By fourth grade, Sadie was still running endlessly, joining an on-base cross country team.

“It was literally 8- to 16-year-olds. It wasn’t boys and girls separated,” Rachel Krueger said.

There was also no separation of age groups.

“She saw those big kids running, and if they can do it, I can do it. She used it as motivation. She was having fun. It was purely a lot of games and playing chase for practices,” Rachel Krueger said. “Germany has a lot of running and biking trails. She and her teammates would run those.”

The only semblance of old-fashioned running in the family traces back to her maternal grandfather, Keith Short.

“He did distance in college (Tennessee Tech) and high school,” Sadie said. “He lives in Tennessee with my grandma. He’ll text me before meets and give me advice for workouts.”

Sadie still misses her grandmother’s biscuits.

“We’re so far away from them, but at least we have texts and calls. I miss seeing them in person,” she said.

Prior to the return to Oahu, the Krueger ohana was in New Jersey. Life in transition requires a willingness to adapt.

“We’ve moved every one to two years. It’s tough making close connections and then leaving,” Sadie said. “But you get to make new friends in a new place. Meeting new coaches. Learning new ways.”

Moanalua has been a sanctuary of sorts.

“I like how it’s unique here. I like how they run meets here. Meeting the people here, it’s really nice. I love the scenery. Sometimes, you can see the beach,” Sadie said.

Gavin Krueger is two years younger than his big sister. He tried cross country and is giving tennis a shot these days.

“Gavin will ride his bike with her when she runs,” Rachel Krueger said. “He’s got music playing, provides the entertainment. We’ve moved around a lot, and they are close.”

The motor, the fire, the drive. Wherever it came from, it shows no sign of relenting.

“We didn’t do anything. We provided opportunities for her and she’s self-driven,” Rachel Krueger said. “It’s all in her. She wants to obtain her goals and just works hard.”

* * * *

The OIA trials (May 1) and finals (May 3) are less than two weeks away. The HHSAA State Championships are set for May 9-10 at Kealakehe on the Big Island. While the Moanalua girls team hopes to improve on last year’s eighth-place finish at the state championships, Na Menehune boys are a serious contender for gold in the OIA and HHSAA.

That is, if you ask senior Rahieum Lee II.

“Moanalua hasn’t won it,” the sprinter said of OIA and state team titles. “This is our best track team ever. My sophomore year, that was our best and we got fourth at states. We fell back last year. We got hurt and got rolled at states. This year, we have at least two people in the top five for most events.”

Lee was having his best season in 2024, derailed by a hamstring injury at the Punahou Relays.

“The 3×200. I had the third leg, and before the meet I was having issues with it,” he said of the hamstring. “Ten steps into the curve, once I got to the 100, it popped.”

The injury could have been worse. It was a medium tear, he said. Not a full tear, but not microscopic, either.

“It was emotional. The pain was more emotional and spiritual. The mental pain,” Lee said. “I couldn’t go full speed.”

His doctor advised to wait until rehab was done, until the tear was fully healed, which would probably be eight months later in 2025.

“He didn’t want me to take a chance. My dad was saying it’s not worth it with college ahead,” Lee recalled.

He trained anyway, focusing on the 800. He worked on his endurance, spending less time on sprints. Lee visited the academies at Air Force, Navy and Army. He eventually committed to West Point.

By June, he entered a national meet.

“I didn’t think I’d do that good,” said Lee, who posted a personal best in the 800. “I was two seconds faster. I was rejuvenated.”

Focusing on a middle-distance event allowed Lee to be patient.

“That was my mom (Afua Boaheme)’s idea. I didn’t have to be as fast as I was. I was fully committed to endurance training. It’s helped me a lot this year,” he said. “When I run the 800, I can pace it. I couldn’t do that last year. I would try to run strong in the last 200.”

Last month, Lee entered the USATF Indoor Youth National Championships and won the 800 (1:59.21), placing runner-up in the 200 (22.35) and 400 (49.33).

In addition to endurance work, Lee credits some big changes in his off-track approach.

“I focus more on my nutrition and stretching, going to my physical therapy. Getting enough sleep,” he said. “Last year, I didn’t have a set time to sleep. Now, I’ll sleep between 9 and 10 o’clock. I started eating more greens. More corn, spinach, salads. Emphasizing more protein in my meals. When I order burgers now, I leave the lettuce on.”

The result is more energy.

“At practice, I feel like I can do more. Last year, it felt like I had less in my tank to do it,” Lee said.

Moanalua’s staff has been especially mindful about preventing a recurrence of the injury.

“We’re really reminding them, have a proper warm-up and a proper warm-down. It’s a constant thing,” Kishimoto said. “Warm up with your sweats on. This point of the season, there is no time to heal.”

He currently has the fifth-best time statewide in the 200 and the second best in the 400. In all likelihood, those will be his primary races the rest of the way, while teammate James Millare puts his energy into the 800 and 1,500.

The state’s top time in the 200 this spring belongs to Jonah Cariaga of Maui, whose 21.64 puts him in serious position to break the HHSAA mark held by Andrei Iosivas of Punahou (21.67)

The best 400 time belongs to Sean Connell, also of Punahou, at 48.44. While at Kaiser last year, Connell broke the HHSAA mark at 48.28. Lee’s best time so far this season is 49.22. After all the reps at 800, can he perk up and win the 200 and 400 against stiff competition?

Odds are on his side. Especially with Millare at practice every day. Iron sharpens iron. Millare has been a revelation since arriving last year. Like Krueger, a military transfer. The junior has the best 800 in the state, 1:53.80, which is not far off from the HHSAA mark of legendary Radford runner Joey Bunch (1:51.1).

Millare has also posted at 3:56.52 in the 1,500, which is the state’s best in that event this spring. But there is also this: At the Arcadia Invitational, he ran the mile and won gold in 4:11. The equivalent in 1,500 would be 3:50, well ahead of the HHSAA mark set last year by Kalani’s Yuta Cole (3:55.19).

“He’s another runner that transferred in,” Kishimoto said. “We lucked out to get both of them (Millare and Krueger).”

In the 3,000, Millare has the second-best time in the islands (9:02.12), behind Campbell’s Ari Smith (8:56.12).

“The beauty of the 3,000 is it is prequalified already. That helps. We have the option to run him or not,” Kishimoto said.

Among Krueger, Lee and Millare, there may be some juggling with their events. In 40 seasons of coaching, including 36 as head coach, Kishimoto enjoys a golden challenge.

“It’s great to have that versus we don’t have anybody,” Kishimoto said. “We’ve seen them improving, not reaching their peaks yet. Hopefully, they will still be peaking. We’d rather see them well rested than overworked.”

So much can happen, then pass by in a blink.

“High school is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Kishimoto said. “It will never come again. This year, we have a good chance, but a lot of things have to fall in the right place. We’re just hoping for the best.”

Sadie Krueger

Moanalua track, cross country • Freshman

Top 3 movies/ shows

1. “Cobra Kai”

2. “Stranger Things”

3. “Young Sheldon”

“ ‘Cobra Kai’ is so good I like watching the episodes again right away. ’Stranger Things’ has one more season, but it’s taking forever.”

Top 3 foods/drinks

1. Taquitos

2. Peeps

3. Lemonade

Top 3 Homemade Food

1. Grandma’s biscuits

2. Double chunk chocolate chip waffle

3. Mom’s cookies

“We have a waffle maker, so I’ll make the pancakes. I usually make one or two. I’ll eat 10 of my mom’s cookies.”

Top 3 music artists/ favorite songs

1. Benson Boone

2. Beach Boys

3. Imagine Dragons

“I’ll listen to Benson Boone while I’m doing homework.”

Favorite song: “Thick of It” by KSI

Favorite athletes: Parker Valby, Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

“They all ran in the Olympics. Parker Valby is a long-distance runner. I like how she gets out there really fast in the beginning.”

Favorite teams: Alabama football and West Point football

Funnest teammates: Brody Tod and James Millare

“It’s hard to describe. Their personalities are just funny.”

Smartest teammate: Cate O’Connor and Dalton Hagemann

“They have high GPAs. They’re excelling in school. Sometimes, I’ll ask them for help. They’ll explain it to me.”

GPA: 3.86

Homework: “I usually get it done by 9 p.m. Sometimes 10.”

Favorite teacher: Mr. J Suapaia, P.E. teacher.

Favorite class: “Hula because it’s new to me and it’s fun learning a local tradition here in Hawaii. I’ve never done hula until I got here. It’s really fun. It’s really cool.”

Favorite scripture: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” — Phil. 4:13

Hidden talent: Karaoke

“I’m not actually good. I’m OK, I guess. I do it for fun at parties.”

New life skill: Learning how to drive

Bucket list: “Skydiving, go to the Peeps factory (tour), run a half marathon, go surfing, bungee jumping, go to Australia.”

Time machine: When and where would you travel?

“Any time period where I could meet and talk to Jesus.”

Youth sports: gymnastics, soccer, skiing

“I did gymnastics in preschool, soccer from preschool to second grade, swim from second to third grade, and running from kindergarten to present day. And I did a ski competition when I was little when I lived overseas.”

If you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self?

“I would tell myself to save some juice for the end and have fun. Yolo.”

Shoutouts

“I would like to give a shoutout to my family for always supporting me, and when I have bad days they always lift me up; my teammates for continuing to push me everyday at practice and supporting each other; my coaches for always showing up and helping others.”