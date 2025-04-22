Softball Top 10: Punahou reigns as No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Punahou Buffanblu began ILH double-elimination tournament play on Monday against ‘Iolani, two days after their game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Punahou (18-2-1) gathered seven out of nine first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

The OIA playoffs begin this week. The top two teams in the West — No. 2-ranked Mililani and No. 3 Campbell — have opening-round byes before playing in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday.

No. 4 Maryknoll meets the Punahou-‘Iolani winner on Thursday.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Fared

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (18-3-1) (7) 88 1

> lost to ‘Iolani, 6-0

> next: vs. Kamehameha-MPI winner, Thursday, Apr. 24, 4 p.m.

2. Mililani (23-1-1, 9-1 OIA) (1) 78 2

> def. Leilehua, 14-5

> next: vs. Castle-Waianae winner, Wednesday, Apr. 23, 3 p.m. (Tiger Stadium)

3. Campbell (17-3-2, 9-1 OIA) (1) 75 3

> def. Nanakuli, 15-0, 4 inn.

> next: vs. Moanalua-Nanakuli winner, Wednesday, Apr. 23, 7 p.m. (Tiger Stadium)

4. Maryknoll (13-7) 61 4-t

> def. Kamehameha, 11-1, 6 inn.

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday, Apr. 24, 4 p.m., Sand Island

5. Baldwin (18-3-2, 11-0 MIL) 56 4-t

> def. King Kekaulike, 7-2

> next: at Lahainaluna, Wednesday, Apr. 23, 5 p.m.

6. Kaiser (13-7-1, 9-1 OIA) 36 6

> def. Castle, 7-0, forfeit

> next: vs. Leilehua-Kaimuki winner, Wednesday, Apr. 23, 3 p.m.

7. Kapolei (9-10, 5-5 OIA) 29 7

> lost to Mililani, 7-3

> next: at No. 9 Kalani, Wednesday, Apr. 23, 3 p.m. (Kilauea)

8. Kapaa (15-5-1, 9-0 KIF) 24 8

> def. Kauai, 12-0, 5 inn.

> next: vs. Waimea, Wednesday, Apr. 23, 6 p.m.

9. Kalani (15-5-2, 8-2 OIA) 17 NR

> def. No. 10 Moanalua, 18-10

> next: vs. No. 7 Kapolei, Wednesday, Apr. 23, 3 p.m.

10. Kamehameha (12-12) 15 9

> lost at Maryknoll, 11-1, 6 inn.

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, Apr. 22. 4 p.m.