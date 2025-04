Scoreboard – April 22, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament.

Winner’s bracket: Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani,

3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1. Elimination bracket: Pac-Five vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m.

at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.

ILH Varsity II: Kamehameha I-AA vs.

Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

OIA: Division I Tournament, first round, Waianae at Castle, 3 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Kaala Elementary School field; Nanakuli at Moanalua, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys and girls: Clay Benham

Postseason Tournament, Day 2, 8 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Assets (PBA) at Damien, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament.

Winner’s bracket: Maryknoll/‘Iolani winner vs. Mid-Pacific/Kamehameha winner, time/site TBD. Elimination bracket: Pac-Five/Punahou winner vs. highest seeded

one-loss team, time/site TBD; TBD vs. TBD, time/site TBD.

OIA Division I: Tournament, first round, Kalani at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Waipahu at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Castle at Pearl City,

3 p.m.; Aiea vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at

Stevenson Intermediate School field.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Punahou I-AA vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

OIA Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals, Waianae/Castle winner vs. Mililani, 3 p.m. at McKinley; Kapolei vs. Kalani, 3 p.m. at Kilauea District Park field; Kaimuki/Leilehua winner at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Nanakuli/Moanalua winner vs. Campbell, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Tournament, first round, Kalaheo at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Waialua at

Radford, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys and girls: Clay Benham

Postseason Tournament, Day 3, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Tournament, Round 5, Kamehameha vs. University, 6 p.m. at TBD.

ILH boys Varsity II: Hawaiian Mission at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

OIA boys, Division I Tournament:

First Round. At Kahuku, Kalani vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kahuku, to follow.

At Campbell, Leilehua vs. Roosevelt,

5:30 p.m.; Kailua vs. Campbell, to follow.

OIA boys, Division II Tournament:

First Round, Kapolei vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Pearl City, to follow. Matches at Pearl City.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Tournament, first round, Moanalua vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 6:15 p.m. Games at Kaimuki.

WATER POLO

Big West WOMEN

Tournament

At Irvine, Calif.

Quarterfinals

Friday

No. 8 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 1 Hawaii,

7 a.m.

No. 5 UC Davis vs. No. 4 UC San Diego,

9 a.m.

No. 7 Cal State Northridge vs. No. 2 Long

Beach State, 11:30 a.m.

No. 6 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 UC

Irvine, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, April 26

UC Davis/UC San Diego winner vs.

Cal State Fullerton/Hawaii winner, 9 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara/UC Irvine winner vs.

Cal State Northridge/Long Beach State

winner, 11 a.m.

Final

Sunday

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

Note: Semifinals and finals will be

broadcast on ESPN+

ILH

Monday

Varsity girls I-AA

Le Jardin 5, Mid-Pacific 3. Goal scorers—LJA: Karly Dias 4, Joise Krueger. MPI: Koral Pestana, Sara Wilcox, Ceyra Lee.

Punahou 14, Kamehameha 4. Goal scorers—PUN: Ollie Cluney 5, Anolani Leafchild 2, Lauren Tay 2, Hili Faulkner, Izzy Lee, Emma Kimura, Lauren Nobriga, Gemma Canevari. KS: Leona Gormley 2, Makani Matsumoto, Maile Camaganacan.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA National Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Long Beach St. (23) 460 26-2 1

2. UCLA 425 20-5 2

3. Hawaii 403 24-5 3

4. UC Irvine 397 20-6 4

5. Southern California 381 20-6 5

6. Loyola-Chicago 336 23-3 6

7. BYU 318 19-9 8

8. Pepperdine 292 17-9 7

9. Cal State Northridge 277 18-10 9

10. UC San Diego 240 17-11 10

11. Grand Canyon 225 17-9 13

12. McKendree 205 20-7 12

13. Stanford 191 11-14 11

14. Lewis 171 22-8 14

15. Ohio State 146 17-10 15

16. Lincoln Memorial 116 24-1 15

17. UC Santa Barbara 85 12-15 18

18. Ball State 77 17-13 17

19. Princeton 53 14-10 19

20. Mount Olive 27 19-3 20

Other receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: None.

Big West Championship

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center

Thursday

First Round

No. 5 seed UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 4

seed UC San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 seed Cal State Northridge vs. No. 3

UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

UC Santa Barbara/UC San Diego winner

vs. No. 1 seed Long Beach State,

4:30 p.m.

Cal State Northridge/UC Irvine winner vs.

No. 2 seed Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

High schools

ILH

Monday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou def. University 25-14, 25-20,

25-11

Kamehameha def. Hawaii Baptist 25-23,

25-14, 25-14

Boys Varsity II

Maryknoll def. Hawaii Mission 25-23,

25-16, 25-22

Le Jardin def. Hanalani 25-18, 25-19,

25-21

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

ILH

Monday

Double-Elimination Tournament

At Ala Wai Field

‘Iolani 3, Pac-Five 1

W–—Cade Nakama. S–—Oni Dawson.

Leading hitters-—Iol: Chase Thompson 2-3, 3b, 3 RBIs. P5: Ryden Toyama 2-4; Ethan Lee 2-3; Jaxson Cadiz 2b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Mid-Pacific 6, Punahou 2

W-—Luke Takakuwa-Holtey (five-hitter, seven strikeouts). Leading hitters-—MPI: Adam Kobayashi 2-3; Eli Iopa 3-4, 2 runs. Pun: Joey Katano 2b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Maryknoll 3, Saint Louis 1

W-—Chase Hokama. S-—Allin Yap. Note: Hokama and Yap combined on a six-hitter.

Leading hitters-—Mary: Luke Swartman 2-4; Hokama 2-3, 2b; Treyton Ikeda 2b.

Iol: Mana Heffernan 2-3; K Kane 2-2, 2b.

Biif playoffs

Monday

Pahoa 3, Hawaii Prep 1

Softball

ILH

Monday

Double-Elimination Tournament

At Punahou

‘Iolani 6, Punahou 0

W-—Lehua Acoba (three-hitter, one walk, eight strikeouts). Leading hitters-—Iol: Maia Matasumoto 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Hunter Salausa-Gallettes 3-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alexi Takazawa 2-2, 2b; Lexi Muramoto 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs; Kyla Estes 2b; Madisyn Ueyama 2b. Pun: Chase Mokiao 2-2, 2b.

OIA Division II

Monday

At Kailua

Kailua 23, Waipahu 6, 4 inn.

W-—Harmony Kamalani. Leading hitters-—Kail: Juju Sumida 3 runs; Caydence Kauhi 2-2, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Keahi Kamakea 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jayda Kekauoha 3 runs; Kamalani 2-3, 3b, 6 RBIs; Miyah Galdeira 2-3, 4 RBIs; Serenity Brown

2 runs; Cadence Kaonohi-Kaihenui 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mahealani Alayon 2 runs. Waip: Kaiden Corpuz 2 runs; Manalani Spencer HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Chloe Pastor 2b, 2 RBIs.

College Baseball

UH schedule

(Record: 25-13, 10-11 Big West)

Fri., Feb. 14 vs. Marshall W, 9-8

Sat., Feb. 15 vs. Marshall W, 6-2 (7)

Sat., Feb. 15 vs. Marshall W, 7-6

Sun., Feb. 16 vs. Marshall W, 10-2

Thu., Feb. 20 vs. Wichita St. W, 4-3 (10)

Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Wichita State L, 4-11

Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Wichita State W, 4-2

Sun., Feb. 23 vs. Wichita State W, 7-1

Fri., Feb. 28 vs. Northeastern W, 11-5

Sat., Mar. 1 vs. Northeastern L, 1-7

Sun., Mar. 2 vs. Northeastern W, 11-3

Mon., Mar. 3 vs. Northeastern W, 3-2 (12)

Fri., Mar. 7 at UC Riverside! W, 17-5

Sat., Mar. 8 at UC Riverside! L, 3-4 (13)

Sun., Mar. 9 at UC Riverside! L, 4-7

Tue., Mar. 11 vs. Chaminade W, 9-4

Fri., Mar. 14 vs. UCSB! L, 1-2

Sat., Mar. 15 vs. UCSB! W, 15-7

Sun., Mar. 16 vs. UCSB! W, 1-0

Sat., Mar. 22 vs. UC Davis! W, 7-2

Sun., Mar. 23 vs. UC Davis! W, 16-0

Mon., Mar. 24 vs. UC Davis! W, 2-1 (13)

Tue., Mar. 25 vs. Hawaii Hilo W, 9-8 (10)

Fri., Mar. 28 at CS Northridge! L, 10-15

Sat., Mar. 29 at CS Northridge! W, 9-3

Sun., Mar. 30 at CS Northridge! W, 14-10

Tue., Apr. 1 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 10-8

Fri., Apr. 4 vs. LBSU! W, 10-5

Sat., Apr. 5 vs. LBSU! L, 2-3

Sun., Apr. 6 vs. LBSU! L, 4-5

Tue., Apr. 8 at Santa Clara W, 5-3

Fri., Apr. 11 at Cal Poly! W, 4-2 (10)

Sat., Apr. 12 at Cal Poly! L, 5-12

Sun., Apr. 13 at Cal Poly! L, 2-5

Tue., Apr. 15 at USC W, 5-4

Thu., Apr. 17 at UC Irvine! L, 1-3

Fri., Apr. 18 at UC Irvine! L, 0-4

Sat., Apr. 19 at UC Irvine! L, 0-5

Tue., Apr. 22 vs. Chaminade 6:35 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 25 vs. CS Bakersfield! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 26 vs. CS Bakersfield! 4:05 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 27 vs. CS Bakersfield! 1:05 p.m.

Fri., May 2 vs. Oregon State 6:35 pm.

Sat., May 3 vs. Oregon State 6:35 pm.

Sun., May 4 vs. Oregon State 1:05 pm.

Mon, May 5 vs. Oregon State 6:35 pm.

Fri., May 9 at CS Fullerton! 3:30 p.m.

Sat., May 10 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m.

Sun., May 11 at CS Fullerton! 10 a.m.

Thu., May 15 vs. UC San Diego! 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 16 vs. UC San Diego! 6:35 p.m.

Sun., May 18 vs. UC San Diego! 1:05 p.m.

The Big West Tournament is May 21-25 at

Fullerton, Calif.

Home games at Les Murakami Stadium

!—Big West game