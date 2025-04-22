49ers tight end George Kittle absent for voluntary OTAs

All-Pro tight end George Kittle was a no-show today as the San Francisco 49ers began voluntary workouts, according to multiple reports.

Another marquee player negotiating a new contract, quarterback Brock Purdy, did show up to the team facilities in Santa Clara, Calif.

Kittle, 31, is entering the final season of a deal he signed in 2020 and has a $22 million cap number in 2025.

A report earlier this week by The Athletic characterized the two sides as being “far apart” in their contract talks.

Kittle posted his fourth career 1,000-yard season in 2024, catching 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight scores in 15 games.

The two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection has 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns in 113 games (105 starts) since San Francisco drafted him in the fifth round in 2017.

Purdy, 25, is heading into the final season of his rookie contract and is looking for a long-term extension as the franchise quarterback. His cap hit for 2025 is $5.37 million.

The last player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has compiled a 23-13 record as a starter while completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 9,518 yards, 64 TDs and 27 interceptions.