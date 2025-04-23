Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin won’t seek reelection in 2026

WASHINGTON >> Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said he will not seek reelection next year, setting the stage for a competitive intra-party contest to fill his seat in the Democratic-leaning state of Illinois.

“The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy. I truly love the job of being a United States senator,” Durbin, 80, wrote on social media.

“But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch.”

Control of both chambers of Congress will be up for grabs in the 2026 midterm elections. President Donald Trump’s Republicans currently hold majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives. Democrats will face an uphill battle to try to reclaim the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

Durbin, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, was first elected to that chamber in 1996, after having served for 14 years in the House.

Possible Democratic candidates for his seat include Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lauren Underwood, as well as Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.