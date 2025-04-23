Maui police seek public’s help finding missing woman

Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of Leinaaala Funk, 23, of Pukalani.

Concerned family members reported Funk missing on Tuesday after she failed to contact them for several weeks, police said. Funk was last seen on April 8 at the Maui Marketplace in Kahului. She has no vehicle or cell phone.

She is described as 5-foot-6-inches tall and about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and a turtle tattoo on the inside of her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a white sports bra, black pants and white open-toed shoes, as shown in a photo police provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; in an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-011666.