Wall Street ends higher on hopes of trade war de-escalation

NEW YORK >> Wall Street stocks advanced today on revived hopes for progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute and as President Donald Trump soothed fears the Federal Reserve could lose its autonomy with reassurances that he has “no intention of firing” Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

All three major U.S. stock indexes pared gains by the closing bell. They gathered momentum during the session after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said high tariffs between the U.S. and China were unsustainable and Trump signaled he was open to easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

“We had such a strong open, it was really related to developments out of Washington,” said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise in Troy, Michigan. “That being the idea that President Trump said he has no intention of firing Jerome Powell, and that we could see a substantial decline in the tariff rates” currently levied against China.

“So those are clearly both positives that the market was hoping to get, and they got them,” Price added.

Late on Tuesday, Trump dialed back his attacks on the Fed, which included threats to fire Powell. Most investors view the central bank chief as a stabilizing force in the market, which has been rattled by Trump’s chaotic trade policy.

“Fed independence is one of the unspoken bastions of the developed market system,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. “So to threaten that obviously had put pressure on bonds and the dollar and kind of accelerated that rotation out of American assets.”

First-quarter earnings season has hit full stride, with 110 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 75% have beaten Wall Street estimates, according to LSEG.

Analysts now see aggregate S&P 500 earnings growth of 8.4% for the Jan to March period, up from an even 8.0% as of April 1, per LSEG.

Tesla shares rose 5.3% after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he would significantly scale back his work with the Trump Administration to devote more time to running his companies. Even so, the electric carmaker posted a 71% plunge in quarterly net profit.

Boeing reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the planemaker produced and delivered more aircraft. Its shares surged 6.1%.

General Dynamics posted a 27% increase in first-quarter profit on sustained defense demand, but the company’s business jet orders fell from the previous quarter. Its stock dropped 3.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 419.59 points, or 1.07%, to 39,606.57, the S&P 500 gained 88.10 points, or 1.67%, to 5,375.86 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 407.63 points, or 2.50%, to 16,708.05.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, tech and consumer discretionary notched the biggest percentage gains, while consumer staples and energy lagged.

On the economic front, S&P Global’s advance “flash” April purchasing managers’ index showed business activity losing momentum and companies charging higher prices for goods and services amid mounting uncertainties.

“You’re going to be hard pressed to find an economist who thinks that this level of tariffs and trade protectionism is a good idea,” Mayfield said.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed just 37% of respondents approve Trump’s handling of the economy, souring significantly from 42% immediately following his inauguration, where he promised to “supercharge the economy.”

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.28-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 43 new highs and 28 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 3,277 stocks rose and 1,141 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.87-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and two new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 41 new highs and 38 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 17.40 billion shares, compared with the 19.18 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.