Column: Assault weapon bill is chance to lead

If I were a state legislator and knew a bill had support from three-quarters of the state, I would do anything to ensure it got to the chamber floor. If I didn’t support the bill, I’d vote “no,” even if my colleagues outnumbered me. I’d do this because I believe in democracy.

What I wouldn’t do is allow leadership to shove the bill in a drawer and let it die — after hours of legislative work, hundreds of testimonies and multiple votes.

We assume Hawaii lawmakers will act in accordance with democratic principles. But when it comes to Senate Bill 401, some of our elected officials seem to be taking a page out of the Washington, D.C., playbook. They are attempting to run out the clock on a life-saving policy with massive support.

SB 401 is a proposed law to close the assault rifle loophole. It’s supported by 75% of Hawaii residents (81% on Oahu), including two-thirds of gun owners. It’s opposed by the mainland gun lobby and a handful of local firearm hobbyists who are quite vocal — so vocal they’re close to scaring legislative leadership to inaction.

It is our elected leaders’ obligation to advance legislation their constituents support. Sure, politicians cut deals and negotiate terms, but rarely is lawmaking life-and-death. This time it is.

Hawaii is the only state ranked in the Top 10 for gun safety laws without a comprehensive assault weapons ban. Though we have banned assault pistols since 1992, our ban doesn’t cover assault rifles like the AR-15.

Hawaii has experienced a 280% increase in gun permit applications since 2000, and many of those guns have been assault rifles. More guns always means more gun violence. Just this February and March, we saw a drive-by incident in Kaplolei, a shooting at Ala Moana Beach Park, a gun fight in Waikiki, and two deadly manhunts in East Hawaii island.

Until 2022, Hawaii had only one mass shooting — the tragic 1999 Xerox shooting. Now, we average one mass shooting every year. The potential for a mass shooting involving an AR-15 looms over us. The only question is: when, where and how many victims?

SB 401 will help to prevent future tragedies, by stopping sales of the most dangerous weapons — guns that murdered kindergarteners in Connecticut, high schoolers in Florida, and movie-goers in Colorado. The bill doesn’t infringe on Second Amendment rights. It won’t take away anyone’s hunting rifle or handgun, and gun owners with legally owned assault weapons will keep them.

Want to know how effective the gun lobby is? Two-thirds of all AR-15s in circulation were made and sold after the Sandy Hook, Conn., shooting. The $500 million assault weapon market is growing, as deaths and injuries pile up. That’s because the margins on military-style assault rifles are five times the margins on handguns.

Our state Legislature exists to represent “We the People.” So why can a fringe group be given preference over the public at large? Why are Democratic senators who claim to oppose gun violence siding with the gun lobby? Why can’t we put this bill on the Senate floor for the sake of democracy?

Hawaii has long been a leader in sensible gun legislation. Now we can also be a leader in the preservation of democracy — all while protecting our keiki.

At a time when democracy is under attack in Washington and our country is craving real leadership, our state Legislature has a chance to meet the moment with action. I urge lawmakers to uphold their oath of office and protect our islands from the harm of these dangerous weapons before it’s too late.

Chris Marvin, the national veteran lead for Everytown for Gun Safety, is a former Army officer and combat-wounded veteran of the Afghanistan war; he lives in Honolulu and is the father of three.