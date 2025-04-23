Letter: All must aspire to make divided country whole

In the course of recent history and events, the trajectory of this country has undergone changes challenging its continued position as a bastion of hope for people. So, it was heartening and encouraging to read an article by Piper Hendricks citing two examples — Principles First Summit and Brave Angels — of respectfully bringing people together to “rebuild our civic muscle” (“Together, we must repair a ‘house divided,’” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, April 14).

Our “house” does indeed have many rooms — space for everyone to contribute to their respective communities — for its citizens, which Supreme Court Associate Justice Felix Frankfurter described as “the highest office” in a democracy. So, it is for the sake and welfare of all others, as it was for Hendricks’ reflection upon a Biblical verse and an 1858 speech by then-Sen. Abraham Lincoln of a “House Divided,” that we all work to meet the needs of our “house” and its foundations.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

