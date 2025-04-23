Letter: Low-income families must not be left behind

As the state continues to push forward with mixed-income housing developments, I can’t help but wonder what unintended consequences may occur. House Bill 432 would allow part of the state’s rental housing revolving fund to go toward funding development projects for households earning 60% to 140% of a county’s area median income. It seeks to provide more subsidized rental housing for higher income residents and could impact funding for low-income housing construction.

Meanwhile, the Hawaii Public Housing Authority is switching from low-income to mixed-income housing and redeveloping Kuhio Park Terrace to provide affordable housing to higher income residents.

As limited resources are being stretched further, what are the effects on marginalized households who are on the brink of homelessness? If the goals of these efforts are to address homelessness, how are we ensuring that low- to very low-income household needs are considered and protected?

Cassandra Park

St. Louis Heights

