Letter: Stop subsidizing fossil fuels, start taxing them

Sunday’s article “Wall Street will regret helping the world burn” by Mark Gongloff identifies the key underlying reason why the world is doing far too little to address climate change (Star-Advertiser, Commentary, April 20). It’s all about the money.

We continue to subsidize fossil fuels rather than tax them so that their price reflects their true cost to society. If our federal legislators had the courage to tax fossil fuels, banks would shift their financing of fossil fuels toward renewables and other carbon emission cutting technologies. The existing low prices for fossil fuels causes our economies to be overly dependent on these environmentally destructive energy sources.

Correcting the prices by implementing a carbon tax would work to address much of this problem. If the majority of the tax revenues were returned to low- and middle-income households, this policy would be progressive and financially protect them against rising energy prices.

Paul Bernstein

Aina Haina

