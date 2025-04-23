Letter: Where is outrage over ongoing Gaza deaths?

In April of 2024, after much organizing, Hawaii became the first state to pass a Gaza ceasefire resolution with overwhelming votes in the Senate and House. The opening words of this powerful resolution clearly state that the targeting of non-combatants is a violation of international humanitarian law. Yet, here we are a year later, with some death toll estimates at over 51,000 people, and a study published in The Lancet putting the figure closer to 186,000. Of these deaths, some reports say more than 15,000 are children.

This ongoing slaughter of the civilian population in Gaza is done with the political and financial backing of the United States, which since October of 2023 has approved over $35 billion of military aid to Israel. Where is the outrage of this genocide of the indigenous people of Gaza? The people of Hawaii demand an end to this genocide.

Laila Popata

Co-founder, Maui for Palestine

EXPRESS YOURSELF

