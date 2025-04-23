Off the news: City Council reappoints EMS chief Ireland

Emergency Services Department Director James Ireland’s prospects for a second four-year term were shaken earlier this year when critics, including a number of former EMS workers, charged that chronic understaffing and favoritism were dragging down morale and causing excess turnover. The tide turned, however, when supporters including Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Gov. Josh Green spoke out for Ireland — who pledged to improve his leadership.

The Honolulu City Council voted 8-0 to reappoint Ireland last week, as the director detailed plans to have 30 new ambulances in Honolulu’s fleet within the next year. Still pending: A city task force study of EMS’ possible integration within the Honolulu Fire Department.