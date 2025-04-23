Off the news: Endangered Sihek birds lay eggs in wild

Let there be life!

Nine young birds of an endangered species called Sihek, also known as Guam kingfishers, have laid eggs on their new Pacific island home at Palmyra Atoll, making them the first wild eggs for the species in nearly 40 years.

The birds were released at The Nature Conservancy’s Palmyra Atoll Preserve in September after being hand-reared by zookeepers; since then, the four female and five male birds have quickly explored their new home. Four pairs have built nests, and three of the duos have laid eggs, the first time the species has bred in the wild since its extinction from their native Guam in the 1980s.