Albariño and Aloha

More than 50 wine professionals across the state, and one from Tokyo, recently gathered at The Pacific Club for two full days of blind tastings and seminars administered by eight master sommeliers from around the country. To say it took an overwhelming amount of planning, work and generosity would be an understatement. To say those two days of camaraderie, education and great food (our group dined at Quiora and Giovedi) were rewarding would also be selling it short.

Aloha Decanted was spearheaded by the Aloha Wine Foundation, a nonprofit whose goal is to unite, educate and inspire the Hawaii sommelier community. Its board members operate entirely pro bono. This means every cent raised goes directly to members of our restaurant community on a need-based basis and has resulted in more than $40,000 in scholarships, as well as $30,000 in direct support to individuals affected by the tragic Maui fires, since the organization’s inception in 2021.

I currently serve as the board’s vice-chair and consider Aloha Decanted — our annual “giveback” — the most important professional event I am part of.

I’m always blown away by the mobilization of the local community, which finds value in supporting the continued growth of its own. This year, we also received some love from two oceans over.

One of our lunches was sponsored by The Albariño Wines of Rías Baixas, off the Atlantic Coast in Spain. It shipped more than eight different wines for participants to taste. Master sommlier Dave Yoshida, beverage director for Threadfin Bistro, walked participants through the nuances of Albariño, the region’s star grape that should be a staple at the table in Hawaii.

Mahalo to everyone involved, especially The Pacific Club! More information and news of upcoming events may be found at alohawinefoundation.org.