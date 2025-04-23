Celebrate Earth Day with Canoe Crops

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Canoe crops, brought to Hawaii by Polynesian voyagers, thrive in the islands’ climate and support a sustainable food system. Because Earth Day should be celebrated every day, here are some restaurants that feature canoe crops:

A CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH A TOUCH OF ULU

Created by the talented trio of chef Robynne Maii, her husband Chuck Bussler and pastry chef Katherine Yang, Mille Fête (1113 Smith St.) is redefining dessert. Its chocolate cake incorporates ulu flour, or breadfruit, sourced from Hawaii Ulu Cooperative. This indulgent creation features salted caramel ganache and cacao nibs. We’re all for chefs getting creative with canoe crops!

Visit millefete.com to order all the pastry goodies online.

GRAB-AND-GO LOCAL FLAVORS

Pressed for time but craving a hearty local dish? The Local General Store (3458 Waialae Ave.) has you covered. The local meat and bakery shop in Kaimuki offers a variety of canoe-crop dishes, including the beef and kalo luau stew — conveniently packed in a 28 ounce grab-and-go container. If you’re an early bird, you’ll find pastries like double chocolate banana bread, ulu crunch pie and an uala (sweet potato) pie.

Follow @thelocalgeneralstorehi on Instagram for its hours and specials.

SMOKY, SWEET, SAVORY — AN UALA CREATION

The newly opened gem by Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino and husband-and-wife team David and Alicia Soboda, Koast (116 Wailea Iki Drive Ste. 2204), on Maui, uses uala, or sweet potato, for its charred sweet potato dish. This ember-roasted sweet potato is paired with a smoked yogurt, a vibrant herb salad and dukkah-seasoned macadamia nuts. Don’t miss out on this culinary experience the next time you’re on Maui.

Follow @koastmaui on Instagram for more information.