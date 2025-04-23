Earth Survives When Locals Thrive

Earth Day was April 22, but we always have a reason to celebrate the love for our land here in Hawaii. With farm-to-table being a constant topic of conversation in the culinary world, let’s take a look at some restaurants that spotlight local farms and producers to help sustain our local food systems. Don’t forget to visit local farmers and vendors at weekly farmers markets as well!

Fête

At Fête (2 N. Hotel St.), the team embraces the ethos that uplifting Hawaii’s local food system requires deep connections between farmers, staff and customers. Every dish highlights a locally grown ingredient, with nearly 95% of all proteins sourced from local producers. The list of vendors the cozy restaurant partners with is vast — Hirabara Farms for produce, Local Ia for fresh fish, Mauka Meats for meats and Laie Vanilla Co. and Tolentino Honey Co. for speciality items, just to name a few. Don’t miss favorites like the chicken liver mousse featuring Punachicks Farm, the basil Caesar salad featuring local produce and the grilled Hawaiian kanpachi seasoned with local herbs. Each bite bursts with freshness.

Arden Waikiki

At Arden Waikiki (2885 Kalakaua Ave.) you’ll find more than just great deals — you’ll experience a culinary philosophy rooted in Hawaii, with a focus on strengthening the island community through food. The eatery supports local farms like Sweet Land Farm, Hirabara Farms and Kahumana Organic Farms, and about 75% of its menu features locally sourced ingredients. Try the Maui Venison tartare or loaded ulu to savor the true flavors of Hawaii. Occasionally, you may also enjoy cocktails made with seasonal produce. For a true taste of the island, order a variety of shared plates

inspired by Hawaii’s harvest.

The Daley’s

When you visit The Daley’s (1110 Nuuanu Ave.) website, you’re immediately greeted with the bold statement, “It takes a good burger to move a great city forward.” And that’s exactly what this small yet mighty burger joint is doing. With just three menu options — one featuring an extra patty and cheese — the biz delivers big on local flavor. The main highlight of the smash burgers are the Hawaii grass-fed beef patties that will have you coming back for more. Pair them with a rotating selection of locally brewed beers and you’ve got the perfect meal. Its simple, flavorful and undeniably satisfying.

Da Poke Boyz

Located inside Da Crawfish & Crab Shack, Da Poke Boyz (590 Farrington Hwy.) takes the ocean-to-table concept to heart. Co-owner Henry Greenspan has more than 10 years of commercial fishing experience and partners with local fishermen to source fresh fish daily — that is if he doesn’t make it out to sea himself before opening. For this team, it’s all about getting top-quality, local fish directly from the ocean and straight to the customer. Popular choices like spicy ahi and Hawaiian style are must-tries, but don’t miss the ever-changing daily special, a chef-inspired creation that’s always a treat.

Kapa Hale

At Kapa Hale (4614 Kilauea Ave. Ste. 102), more than 30% of the menu features locally sourced ingredients, emphasizing the importance of supporting local farmers and investing in Hawaii’s culinary future. The signature Haku Lei Poo, which honors the farmers of the islands, showcases all locally grown ingredients from farms like Ho Farms and Nalo Greens from Kunia Country Farms. Dishes like the koji-aged Hawaiian-style steak and Honey It’s Thyme Ulu creatively highlight the best of what Hawaii has to offer. Expect to find not only innovative dishes but also imaginative names every time you visit Kapa Hale.

