Hassle-Free Baking

When you are craving a slice of homemade fresh berry pie but time is short, make a blueberry galette.

Grocery stores stock blueberries and refrigerated pie crust dough year-round. Blueberries only need to be washed. No other preparation is needed before combining them with other ingredients.

Lining a baking sheet with parchment paper is a time saver, too; it makes for

easy cleanup.

And, the touch of lilikoi jam gives it a bit of local flair. Give this recipe a try. You’ll be glad you did.

No-Fuss Blueberry Galette

Ingredients:

• 1 refrigerated ready-to-bake pie crust dough

• 18 ounces blueberries, washed

• 1/3 cup granulated sugar

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon lemon zest

• Pinch salt (see instructions)

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1 egg or egg substitute

• 1 tablespoon water

• 1 teaspoon turbinado sugar (optional)

• 1 tablespoon lilikoi jam

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Bring crust to room temperature (about 15 minutes). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Slowly and gently unroll crust onto parchment. Place a 9-inch cake pan in the center of the crust and press down ever so slightly. This will create an indentation to show exactly how far out to place your filling.

In a large bowl, combine blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and cornstarch. Stir to coat berries evenly. Set aside 1 cup of blueberry mixture for topping. Place the rest in the center of the pie crust in an even layer, up to the indentation mark.

Fold the uncovered edges over the filling, making a pleat every 3-4 inches to keep the shape round. Most of the filling will be uncovered.

Mix egg with 1 tablespoon water and brush over crust. Top with turbinado sugar, if desired. Bake 30-35 minutes, until filling is bubbling and crust is golden brown.

Meanwhile, place reserved blueberry mixture in a small saucepan. Stir in lilikoi jam. Cook mixture over medium-low heat, stirring constantly for 3-4 minutes, until mixture begins to bubble. Remove from heat.

Remove baked galette from oven and let cool 10 minutes. Gently spoon cooked reserved blueberry mixture on top, spreading evenly. Serves 6-8.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving (based on 6 servings):

260 calories, 9 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol,

200 mg sodium, 43 g carbohydrate,

2 g fiber, 23 g sugar, 3 g protein

Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

