‘It really is just that simple’ quesadillas

A single quesadilla thrown together on the stovetop takes mere moments, but when you want to make a larger batch all at once, a sheet pan comes in handy. Lightly greasing the pan results in the richness of a stovetop quesadilla, and the dry heat of the oven gives you crisp tortillas and bronzed, bubbling cheese in 10 minutes. A sprinkle of salt on the tortilla maximizes its inherent nutty flavor, and all it needs is cheese to be a great quesadilla. But, a little extra filling in the form of vegetables — like corn kernels and onions, or leftover beans or shredded chicken — would be welcome. Serve with the usual accouterments: raw onion, cilantro and avocado, maybe sour cream and salsa or hot sauce, whatever you like to eat with your quesadillas. This recipe makes 6 quesadillas, but that amount can easily be scaled down.

Sheet-Pan Quesadillas

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon avocado or canola oil

• 6 flour tortillas (5 to 6 inches)

• 2 cups/8 ounces shredded Mexican cheese blend, pepper Jack or mozzarella

• Chipotle chile powder, gochugaru, Aleppo pepper or smoked paprika

• 1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels (optional)

• Salt

• Any combination of sliced avocado, diced white onion, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, sour cream, salsa and hot sauce, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Add oil to a large sheet pan and use a single tortilla to smear the oil around. Add the remaining tortillas, spacing them out evenly. Divide the cheese among the tortillas, then sprinkle with as much chile powder as you’d like. Top with the corn, if using.

Bake the quesadillas until the cheese is melted, 5 minutes, then remove pan from the oven. Using spatula, fold each tortilla over itself to make half moons. Sprinkle with salt and return to oven until crispy and lightly browned at the edges, 3 to 5 minutes.

Serve immediately with any desired toppings.

Total time: 15 minutes, creates 6 quesadillas.

© 2025 The New York Times Company