Prime Time for Prime Rib Lovers

Mark your calendars — National Prime Rib Day is on April 27! What better way to celebrate this mouthwatering occasion than visiting these restaurants — they’ll make sure your prime rib experience is one to remember.

Tiano’s Restaurant

A true family-owned gem, Tiano’s Restaurant in Kunia is best known for its mouthwatering prime rib. Whether you’re stopping by for lunch or dinner, this local favorite is sure to satisfy your cravings one juicy bite at a time. Take your pick between an 8-ounce or 16-ounce cut, slow-roasted and hand-carved to order. Add a side of creamy horseradish for that perfect flavor kick. Planning a party? Tiano’s has your back with a catering menu that features prime rib options ranging from 5 to 16 pounds. Because, let’s be honest—everyone deserves a taste of Tiano’s famous prime rib.

94-673 Kupuohi St.

808-379-1160

Instagram: @mytianos

Tiki’s Grill & Bar

The prime rib options at Tiki’s Grill & Bar are a must-try! From noon to 4 p.m., indulge in its French dip sandwich featuring prime rib slices, Swiss cheese, horseradish sour cream, pho broth au jus and of course crispy fries. For dinner, kick things off with the prime rib poke that consists of flash-seared prime rib cubes drizzled with a savory pipikaula aioli. Then, dive into a 14-ounce slow-roasted prime rib with creamy horseradish, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and au jus. It’s a prime rib lover’s dream come true.

2570 Kalakaua Ave.

808-923-8454

Instagram: @tikisgrill

Chart House Waikiki

Chart House Waikiki has recently reopened with a stunning new interior, and there’s no better way to take it all in than with its 16-ounce herb-roasted prime rib. This fan-favorite dish is slow-roasted and seasoned with a blend of herbs, delivering savory perfection with every bite. Pair with a side of three-potato garlic mash, sauteed asparagus or mushrooms. If the harbor views have you craving seafood, elevate your meal to surf and turf with a choice of crab cake, lobster tail or shrimp. It’s a feast for both the eyes and taste buds.

1765 Ala Moana Blvd.

808-941-6669

Instagram: @charthousewaikiki

Basalt Waikiki Restaurant

Tucked inside Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, Basalt Waikiki serves up prime rib options for both lunch and dinner. For lunch, try the signature prime rib melt sandwich that comes on grilled sourdough, with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish cream, au jus and french fries. Come dinner, the prime rib entree is a standout, but for the ultimate experience, go for the three-course prix fixe menu. You’ll enjoy a 10-ounce prime rib with Hawaiian salt, pomme puree, a vegetable medley, creamed horseradish and au jus — a flavorful feast you won’t want to miss.

2255 Kuhio Ave.

808-923-5689

Instagram: @basaltwaikiki