SUPERCHARGE YOUR DAY WITH HAWAII’S FIRST EVERBOWL

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Ka Makana Alii is now home to Hawaii’s first-ever everbowl (91-5431 Kapolei Parkway), which offers a fresh twist on fast food. This vibrant eatery serves a variety of superfood-packed bowls, smoothies and gluten-free snacks. The grand opening was held on April 19 in the Macy’s wing of the shopping center, and it’s now open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Launched in Southern California in 2016, the biz is dedicated to delivering quick, feel-good meals with wholesome ingredients like acai, pitaya and chia pudding. Perfect for those on the go, everbowl is here to fuel the community’s active lifestyle.

Follow @everbowloahu on Instagram or visit kamakanaalii.com for updates.

SEAFOOD MEETS ISLAND VIBES

Craving seafood in Waikiki? Head to the brand-new Cajun Crab Waikiki (226 Lewers St.) at Waikiki Beach Walk, where Cajun and Creole flavors meet island flair.

Locally owned and freshly opened on April 15, this vibrant seafood spot offers customizable seafood boils drenched in signature sauces perfectly paired with local brews. Whether you’re enjoying a laid-back lunch with friends or celebrating a special occasion with family, Cajun Crab Waikiki’s welcoming atmosphere promises an unforgettable dining experience. Located on the second floor, the restaurant also offers convenient validated valet parking at Embassy Suites or Wyndham Vacation Destinations.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Follow @cajuncrabwaikiki on Instagram for updates.

HONOR HAWAII’S HERITAGE WITH KOLOA RUM

Koloa Rum Co. (3-2087 Kaumualii Highway) is honoring Hawaii’s rich cultural heritage with a limited edition collection of handcrafted rum.

With proceeds supporting The Friends of Iolani Palace, the inaugural release of The Hawaii Heritage Collection features a limited-edition six-year-old aged rum. Made from pure cane sugar and rainwater from Mount Waialeale, it was carefully aged in charred American White Oak barrels, giving it a smooth blend of mellow oak, zesty orange peel and subtle nutty finish.

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind bottle, available at retailers like Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors, Costco, Dole Plantation and Koloa Rum Co. Store.

To learn more, visit koloarum.com.

SPRINGTIME SWEETNESS AT BIG ISLAND CANDIES

Big Island Candies (multiple locations) is celebrating spring with special seasonal treats.

The fan-favorite haupia white-dipped macadamia nut shortbread and haupia macadamia nut bark are back for a limited time. Grab a 9.5-ounce gift box with 17 shortbreads for $20.50 or an 8.5-ounce bag of macadamia nut bark for $17 at Ala Moana Center.

In May, try the 19-piece guava macadamia nut shortbread combo ($19.75) with a mix of guava and white-dipped guava shortbreads. Visit Ala Moana from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., May 3-5, for a special tasting, and don’t miss deals at the Hilo flagship store during Merrie Monarch.

Follow @bigislandcandies on Instagram for the latest updates.

NEW BREWS, NEW BEGINNINGS

A beloved local favorite, Kona Brewing Hawaii is celebrating its return to independent operation with two exciting new brews. These Hawaii-exclusive releases — Mahea Haze Hazy IPA and Pili Pilsner — bring bold innovation to your glass.

The Mahea Haze Hazy IPA is inspired by the radiance of the full moon and has a strong hop flavor to complement its luminous quality.

The Pili Pilsner is the perfect drink to have when gathering with your friends — as “pili” in Hawaiian means “to come together.” Grab a can of the crisp, bright citrus brew for your next get-together. The new brews is a testament to the company’s dedication of showing Hawaii’s community through innovative brewing. Six packs of both brews are available at the Kailua-Kona and Hawaii Kai pub locations.

Follow @konabrewinghawaii on Instagram for more information.

BAD ASS COFFEE OF HAWAII BREWS UP NEW LOCATION

A powerful new partnership is brewing with Galu and Diane Tagovailoa, parents of NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Ted Davenport, a seasoned multi-unit franchisee.

This spring, the trio is helping Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii continue its 36-year legacy by opening a new location in Kaimuki. The new spot on Waialae Avenue marks a key milestone in the company’s mission to share the aloha spirit through every cup of coffee. Originally founded on the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee has expanded to more than 40 U.S. locations, with plans to keep growing.

For updates on the new opening, follow @badasscoffeeofhawaii on Instagram.