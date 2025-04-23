Weeknight pasta for the family

By Lidey Heuck

A vegetarian weeknight pasta that’s as comforting as it is easy, this dish will win over adults and kids alike (red-pepper flakes optional!). While fresh mozzarella can become tough and chewy when baked, shredded low-moisture mozzarella melts beautifully. Serve this with a simple, lemony arugula salad or a Caesar salad for ultimate weeknight comfort.

Cheesy Baked Orzo With Marinara

Ingredients:

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 cup orzo

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic (about 2 cloves)

• 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

• 5 ounces fresh baby spinach (about 7 cups)

• 1 (24- to 25-ounce) jar marinara sauce

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil leaves, plus torn or sliced basil for serving

• 1 cup shredded low-moisture mozzarella (about 4 ounces)

• 1/3 cup grated Parmesan

Directions:

Heat the oven to 375 degrees and bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the orzo and cook according to package instructions until al dente. Drain the orzo and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a very large (12-inch) ovenproof skillet, heat the olive oil over medium. Add the garlic and red-pepper flakes and cook until fragrant (don’t let the garlic burn), about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add the spinach and a pinch of salt and cook, tossing often, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Add the marinara, basil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, then remove from heat.

Stir the cooked orzo into the sauce. Stir in the mozzarella, sprinkle the Parmesan on top, and bake, uncovered, until the Parmesan is melted and the pasta is heated through, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with additional basil and serve warm.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company