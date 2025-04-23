WHERE FRIENDS AND FLAVOR MEET IN WAIKIKI

Waikiki has long been known for its rich history. Once the playground for Hawaiian royalty, it was also home to legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku and the Waikiki Beach Boys (Waikiki means “spouting waters”). Over the years, it has remained a gathering place for locals and visitors alike, a tradition that continues today. While many of the best dining spots are along Kalakaua Avenue, don’t overlook the hidden treasures that light up Kuhio Avenue.

Just down the block from the first hotel built in Waikiki — the Moana Hotel as it was known in 1901 — you’ll find Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar. It’s on the corner of Kaiulani and Kuhio avenues, on the first floor of the newly renovated Outrigger Ohana East Hotel (formerly known as OHANA Waikiki East by OUTRIGGER). Both the hotel and restaurant are must-visit spots.

The restaurant recently opened for lunch and is a perfect place to gather while enjoying all Waikiki has to offer. With summer just around the corner, it’s an ideal choice for a laid-back, Italian-inspired lunch.

It features a spacious interior with an open kitchen, ample indoor seating and an open-air patio. Almost every seat offers a view through the large glass doors — perfect for some casual people-watching. The clean, sleek design enhances the overall dining experience, setting the stage for the delicious food to come.

When people describe Italian meals as “just like Nonna’s cooking — simple, yet flavorful,” I can only imagine that they are talking about Appetito’s lunch offerings. Simple and packed with flavor, the menu includes six entrees, a house salad and choice of a soft drink.

Try classic dishes like the homemade lasagna with garlic bread ($23), made with a rich beef ragu and a blend of spinach, ricotta and mozzarella.

If you’re not a fan of crispy-edged lasagna, like I am, this is the dish for you. The fresh pasta has the perfect bite — tender yet firm.

For something with a bit more kick, the bacon and eggplant arrabbiata ($25) features fresh spaghetti, eggplant, bacon and a spicy garlic tomato sauce. Don’t be deterred by the word “spicy” — it adds the perfect amount of heat to enhance the dish.

If pasta isn’t calling your name, opt for the daily special sandwich ($23), which changes regularly. If you’re lucky enough to visit when the beef croquette katsu sando is on the menu, don’t miss it. The soft, light bread and perfectly crusted katsu delivers everything you want in a simple, flavorful sandwich. Plus, the bread won’t get soggy from the sauce, ensuring a clean, enjoyable bite. I’m sure Nonna would approve.

If your lunch is an excuse to get the kids out of the house, treat them to a sweet meal with the Paradise Waffles ($24). These fluffy house-made waffles come with mixed berries, pineapple, bananas, whipped cream and lilikoi syrup. It might just sugar them up for an afternoon nap, giving you some well-deserved

quiet time.

The remaining entree options include the granchio fettuccine ($27), with crab meat and a tomato cream sauce, and the shrimp Genovese pasta ($25), a fresh spaghetti dish in a creamy shrimp and basil sauce.

Whether you choose a single meal or a few dishes to share, the portions are the perfectly sized for lunch.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter — and don’t need to carb up for the day — take a look at the salad options.

The power kale salad ($15) features kale and farro topped with fuji apple, mac nuts, grape tomatoes, blue cheese and a tangy mango vinaigrette dressing. The refreshing orange Caesar salad ($15) includes fresh romaine lettuce, orange, Grana Padano, croutons and white anchovies. Add chicken or shrimp to for an additional $6.

With endless options, Appetito’s new lunch offerings make it the perfect spot for a midday meal. Whether you’re visiting the Honolulu Zoo, catching some waves at the beach or meeting up with friends, make Appetito your gathering place for a Nonna-approved lunch.

Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar

Address

150 Kaiulani Ave. First Floor Honolulu

Phone

808-922-1150

Hours

Open Daily

Breakfast : 6-10 a.m.

Lunch : 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dinner : 3-9 p.m.

Instagram

@appetitowaikiki

Parking: Two hour validated parking at Outrigger Ohana

East Hotel