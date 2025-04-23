Kokua Line: Can I set up ‘My Social Security’ account with frozen credit?

Question: While trying to create a “My Social Security” account online, I was able to get through the first step of making an account on login.gov, but when I got to the Social Security portion, it wouldn’t let me continue. Could this because of the fraud alert on my credit report?

Q: Must I unfreeze my credit to make a Social Security account online? I don’t want to do that because since I froze it no one has opened fraudulent credit in my name, which happened before I froze it. But I want the Social Security account so I can check my statement etc. online and won’t have to worry so much about scams (808ne.ws/42UEVh0).

Answer: Yes to the first question and no to the second. When someone tries to create a free online account via ssa.gov, the Social Security Administration tries to verify their identity by checking with the Experian consumer credit reporting agency. That check cannot be done if the person has a fraud alert or freeze on their credit report.

The SSA says such a person can either temporarily remove the fraud alert or credit freeze to complete the process; obtain an activation code from Social Security to create the account without lifting the alert or freeze; or use ID.me rather than login.gov for the initial sign-in. ID.me’s verification process does not involve a credit check; however, be aware that ID.me is not a government entity and might not adhere to SSA’s privacy rules, according to the SSA website.

Most of the readers we’ve heard from are like the first reader: They’ve already created a login.gov account but couldn’t finish setting up their “My Social Security” account because of a fraud alert or credit freeze. They can call SSA (800-772-1213) for an appointment to receive an activation code to set up the account without lifting the alert or freeze. At the appointment, they would present valid ID and receive a letter with instructions and a one-time activation code that starts with the letter A. The code won’t expire right away, so they won’t have to rush home to input the code and finish setting up the account.

To answer another question, from a reader whose credit is not frozen: No, creating a My Social Security account won’t affect your credit score or credit report, the agency says.

“When we verify your identity through an Identity Services Provider’s ‘soft inquiry,’ it will not change your credit score. Your report will show that Social Security made a soft inquiry. Lenders cannot view soft inquiries and they are generally removed from your credit report after 25 months,” it says.

SSA encourages all adults who are eligible to create a free online account, which will allow them to handle many tasks without having to call or visit a Social Security office, which since January have generally required appointments for in-person service.

To create an account, the person must be 18 or older and have a Social Security number and a valid email address. For more information, including links to trouble-shooting FAQs for those who have trouble setting up an account, go to ssa.gov/myaccount.

Mahalo

I unknowingly dropped my cellphone near my car in the Pearl City Walmart parking lot a couple of weeks ago. When I returned to my car, a woman who was parked next to me got out and told me someone had picked up my phone and placed it on the door handle. She waited for me to return while keeping an eye on my phone to make sure no one took it. In my fluster, I did not get her name, but I hope these kind people know how very thankful I am. Their actions show the true spirit of aloha. — Very grateful reader

