On the Move: April 23, 2025

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Stephane Goachet to senior vice president and enterprise, model and data risk manager, risk management group. Goachet has more than 20 years’ experience in leadership roles in information technology, global markets, compliance and risk management for the banking industry internationally.

>> Chuck Erskine to senior vice president and Hawaii region manager, retail banking group. Erskine has nearly 40 years’ experience in banking and also serves on the boards of Hawaii Care Choices and Lyman Memorial Museum.

>> Danielle S.N. Yafuso to senior vice president and division manager, bank properties division. Yafuso is also a California-­licensed architect who currently serves as chair of Easterseals Hawaii, chair of Palama Settlement’s Master Plan Committee and board member of Catalight.

