Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 73° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Tariffs ‘significantly’ hitting Hawaii businesses

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 11:41 p.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Owner Jimmy Chan stood in the warehouse staging area. The company is dealing with uncertainty over the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Owner Jimmy Chan stood in the warehouse staging area. The company is dealing with uncertainty over the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Chip Co. employee Ester Laroya bagged freshly made chips Tuesday at the company’s production facility in Kalihi.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaiian Chip Co. employee Ester Laroya bagged freshly made chips Tuesday at the company’s production facility in Kalihi.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Chip Co. owner Jimmy Chan sorted a stack of corrugated packing boxes as bags of freshly made chips came down the production line Tuesday in Kalihi. Chan says the company likely will be forced to raise prices as it deals with the increased cost of packaging supplied from China.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaiian Chip Co. owner Jimmy Chan sorted a stack of corrugated packing boxes as bags of freshly made chips came down the production line Tuesday in Kalihi. Chan says the company likely will be forced to raise prices as it deals with the increased cost of packaging supplied from China.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Owner Jimmy Chan stood in the warehouse staging area. The company is dealing with uncertainty over the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Chip Co. employee Ester Laroya bagged freshly made chips Tuesday at the company’s production facility in Kalihi.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Chip Co. owner Jimmy Chan sorted a stack of corrugated packing boxes as bags of freshly made chips came down the production line Tuesday in Kalihi. Chan says the company likely will be forced to raise prices as it deals with the increased cost of packaging supplied from China.