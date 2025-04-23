UH’s Sakellaris an academic All-American

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii’s Arianna Sakellaris on Tuesday became the first Rainbow Wahine swimmer to earn College Sports Communicators Academic All-American honors.

Sakellaris, a graduate student majoring in clinical research, was named to the CSC third team. The Zurich, Switzerland, native was one of 30 women’s swim and dive athletes honored from the NCAA Division I level.

To qualify, student-athletes must have earned Academic All-District honors, be at least a sophomore, maintained a minimum 3.50 cumulative grade-point average and competed in five competitions or finished top-eight at a conference meet.

Sakellaris was a member of UH’s 400 freestyle relay team, which won gold and set a meet record in 3:20.04 at the Big West Championship. She also claimed bronze as a part of the 800 freestyle relay squad.

The award was previously known as the CoSIDA Academic All-American Team.