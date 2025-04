Hawaii Grown notes: Kamoku, Agbayani light fire in BYU’s softball sweep of Utah

Oregon State’s Aiva Arquette celebrated after completing a double play during a game against San Diego in Corvallis, Ore., on March 7. The Saint Louis alum has a 10-game hitting streak coinciding with the Beavers’ 10-game win streak.

BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Hit three home runs in four games last week, collecting 10 hits and running his hitting streak to seven. Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin) had four hits, including his 12th home run of the season, in a midweek 13-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, then followed it up with three hits in an 11-5 win over Texas A&M. But the brothers’ combined 18 hits didn’t prevent the Razorbacks from dropping their first home series since 2022. Nolan Souza (Punahou) confirmed that he will need shoulder surgery and be out for the season.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Enjoyed a monster game in a 15-12 win over Cal State Northridge, going 6-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBIs. He is hitting .524 with eight home runs during the Beavers’ current 10-game winning streak that coincides with his 10-game hitting streak. He was named to the watch list for the Brooks Wallace Award earlier in the week, an honor that goes to the best collegiate shortstop. He hasn’t made an error all month and only three in 131 chances this season.

>> Tyler Quinn (Maryknoll), Utah: Drove in five runs with three hits and a home run in a 13-1 win over Baylor, his first dinger since opening day. Each of his hits went for extra bases, but he was 1-for-7 in the next two games, though he kept his batting average over .300 at .305. He hasn’t committed an error since April 4.

>> Koen Smith (Moanalua), Fordham: Earned his first save of the season, and second of his career, in a 7-5 win over St. Bonaventure. He took over in the ninth inning with a three-run lead and immediately surrendered a double before inducing three groundouts. The sophomore has an earned run average of 7.91 this season and 7.46 in his career.

>> Sean Yamaguchi (Saint Louis), Nevada: Continued his hot streak with another three-hit day in a 10-5 win over Washington State, adding two walks and scoring three runs in his perfect day. He was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the second straight time and carries an eight-game hitting streak and .326 batting average.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Ella Connor (Seabury Hall), Cal Poly: Won all four of her matches with Madi Nichols over the weekend, sweeping Corpus Christi 21-14, 21-17 and Texas 21-14, 21-18 on Friday and beating North Florida 19-21, 21-18, 15-9 and Southern Mississippi 21-5, 21-9 on Saturday. Connor reached 25 career wins, 14 of them with Nichols.

>> Emi Erickson (Punahou), Pepperdine: The junior joined senior Marley Johnson to sweep both their matches on senior day, beating Hope International 21-11, 21-9 and Oregon 21-13, 21-14. She has won all three matches with Johnson and is 13-14 with other partners.

>> Kelia Giusta (Moanalua), Concordia Irvine: Led the Golden Eagles to the championship match of the AVCA Small College Championships. Teaming with Gabrielle Reinking, they didn’t get to finish three of their first four matches and won the one they did finish 21-12, 21-12 over Vanguard. They swept the No. 2 squad from Texas A&M Kingsville 21-19, 21-15 but lost to Tampa 16-21, 21-8, 15-8 in the tense final. Tampa won 3-2 for its second straight national title.

>> Kaile’a Ontai (Kamehameha) Corban: Clinched the final regular-season match at the No. 5 spot against Portland, teaming with Payton Bazant for a 21-23, 21-17, 15-8 victory and 3-2 team win. They picked up top pair Emma Bischoff and Cammie Masanda (Kamehameha-Hawaii), who took the sand together for the first time but lost 21-11, 21-16 to seasoned pair Annika Stammberger (King Kekaulike) and Emily Wood.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: Finished fifth at the Mountain West Championship, her third top-five finish of the season. She had eight birdies in the tournament, half of them in the opening round, when she broke par by a stroke. Lacey Uchida (Waiakea) played the final two rounds of the tournament in 7 over par to cap her collegiate career helping the Rams to fourth place.

>> Karissa Kilby (Punahou), Florida International: Placed eighth at the Conference USA Championships with a score of 3 over par to help the Panthers finish third — their highest since 2022, when she was a freshman.

>> Teal Matsueda (Kalani), Boise State: Finished in eighth place at the Mountain West Championship, a career best, with rounds of 74, 74 and 75. Her 223 is the sixth-best 54-hole score in program history and she sits second in program history in scoring average at 73.45.

>> Raya Nakao (Punahou), Oregon State: Won the West Coast Conference individual championship on the second playoff hole against Eva Pett of San Francisco after finishing the three rounds of regulation in 4 under par. It was her first career victory and helped the Beavers to the team title.

>> Alison Takamiya (Punahou), George Fox: Anchored a lineup that was missing two All-Americans by shooting a 67 with an eagle and no bogeys in the first round of the Northwest Conference Championships and followed it up with an even-par round to win the event by 13 strokes and the Bruins won the team title by 25 shots.

SOFTBALL

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Had her 16-game hitting streak snapped in a 1-0 loss to Saint Mary’s but bounced back with two hits in an 11-5 win in the second game of the doubleheader. The leadoff hitter scored two runs after going five games without denting the plate, the longest streak without scoring in her career, thanks to an on-base percentage of .435 and 56 stolen bases in 95 games.

>> Kenna Higa (Kamehameha), Howard: Hit home runs in back-to-back games for the first time in her career in wins over Morgan State. She had not hit a home run in 68 at-bats before doing it in an 8-0 victory and then popped another one out in her second plate appearance the next day. She is hitting .368 this season and .354 in her two-year career.

>> Keila Kamoku (Kamehameha), Brigham Young: Was nearly unstoppable in a sweep of Utah, collecting eight hits with two home runs and nine RBIs, the first time in her career she has paired hits in three straight games. Even with Kamoku’s tear, Aleia Agbayani (‘Iolani) was the biggest hero of the weekend for the Cougars. She had only two hits in the three games, but her second one was a walk-off three-run home run to center field in a 10-8 win. Her other hit started the rally with a leadoff single with her team trailing 8-1 in the seventh inning.

>> Trendee Kahunahana (Kaiser), UC Riverside: Her recent hot streak got even hotter in an 8-1 win over Long Beach State, as she unleashed four hits in a game for the first time in her career. She singled in two runs in a 4-3 loss the next day, running her hitting streak to a season-best six games. She left Hawaii earlier this month hitting .200, her average is up to .250 now thanks to 11 hits in six games.

>> Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll), Oklahoma: Hit two home runs in a game for the second time this season, leading to a 9-6 win over Mississippi State and giving her 10 home runs in 18 conference games and 13 overall in her first 44 games. Sooners legend and NCAA career home run leader Jocelyn Alo (Campbell) had 12 home runs in her first 44 games.

>> Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung (Maryknoll), Portland State: Bopped a home run and added an RBI double in an 8-7 loss to Northern Colorado, pitching into the fifth inning with a 5-0 lead but yielding two runs before being knocked out of the box and two more after. She is hitting .329 this season and sports an earned run average of 5.72.

>> Shonty Passi (Punahou), Utah: Had her first three-hit game since early February in a 14-13 heartbreaker of a loss to BYU. She hammered a home run to give the Utes a 12-7 lead in the sixth inning and teamed with Sianni Sakai (Waimea) to help her team score six runs in the seventh for an 8-1 lead the next day, but they blew that lead too.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Andre Ajed (Mid-Pacific), Binghamton: Earned all-tournament honors for helping the Bearcats repeat as Northeast Conference champions, leading his opponent 7-6 (4) when Binghamton clinched it. The sophomore played in the No. 4 spot and beat his quarterfinals opponent 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and his semifinal foe 6-2, 6-2.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Took third place with a personal-best 48.78 seconds at the Leopard Invitational, it was his second time running the distance as an individual this year and third time overall.

>> Connor Malinger (Hawaii Baptist), Lehigh: Took third place in the 3,000 steeplechase at the Coach Pollard Invitational, running it in 9:40.21. He was five seconds slower than his mark a month ago, which would have won the event.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Anchored her 4×100 team to a time of 49.22 seconds and a victory in a tri-meet, the second-fastest time in school history and just 0.19 seconds from matching the record that has stood since 2002. She took second in the 100 meters in a personal-best 12.76 seconds, second in the triple jump (17 feet, 2 inches) and long jump (34-11⁄2) where her school record was broken by a teammate.

>> Mia Shepard (‘Iolani), UC Santa Barbara: Helped her 4×400 relay team to fourth place at the 65th Mount SAC Relays, running the second leg to contribute to a time of 3:39.82, the second-fastest time in school history. Her 4×100 team had the second-fastest time in school history as well at 46.66 but placed ninth.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Jack Deuchar (Punahou), Southern California: Beat rival UCLA for the first time in eight tries in his career on senior night, generating 12 points with eight kills, three aces and two blocks. He had four kills and a negative hitting percentage in a 3-2 loss to the Bruins two nights earlier.

>> Kahaku Marquez (Saint Louis), Olivet Nazarene: Stepped up for a season-high nine blocks with nine kills in a 3-2 win over Viterbo in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, with Jaiton Kamaunu (Saint Louis) adding 10 kills to put the Tigers in the final for the first time. Their season ended in a sweep at the hands of Saint Xavier two nights later with Kamaunu and Marquez combining for two kills on 27 swings.

>> Makua Marumoto (St. Francis), Concordia-Irvine: Took the floor after 15 days away and put down 10 kills on 20 swings in a 3-0 loss to Menlo, getting a start on senior night along with libero Cruse Ae’a. (Kamehameha).

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Koko Butcher (Moanalua), Occidental: Continued her scourge in a 10-9 win over Whittier, earning her third straight hat trick with her final goal winning the match at the buzzer. She has scored multiple goals in 11 straight matches and has 53 in 21 contests.

D2 BASEBALL

>> Danelle Daniels (Baldwin), Cal State East Bay: Unleashed three hits with two doubles in a 15-14 loss to Cal State Monterrey, scoring the go-ahead run in the 12th inning on a safety squeeze. He showed off his power game with a home run in a 16-8 loss to Stanislaus State, but the Pioneers have dropped five in a row.

>> Kaipo Haole (Baldwin), Concordia Irvine: Lofted a sacrifice fly to left field to walk off Hawaii Hilo 7-6, one of four RBIs in the past five games after only three in his first 10. Haku Dudoit (Baldwin) banged out three hits in a 10-6 win over Jessup, then did it again the next day in a 3-2 loss.

>> Kennedy Hara (Mid-Pacific), Colorado Mesa: Had three hits and scored three runs in a 21-8 win over Colorado Springs, his first three-hit game of the season. He paired hits in his next contest to raise his average to .281, though it has dropped to .262 in two games since.

>> Kayde Iranon (Kailua), Jessup: Excelled in his final games on his home field, knocking three hits for the first time this season in a 10-9 win over Azusa Pacific with his final hit a double in the eighth inning to lead to scoring the winning run. He had three more hits the next day, a 9-3 victory on senior day. Hailama Swartman (Maryknoll) threw seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts and no walks in one of the wins over Azusa Pacific, earning his fourth victory of the season.

>> Kelton Tom (Kamehameha-Maui), Saint Martins: Played the hero in an unsuccessful season for the Saints, hitting the first pitch he saw over the fence for a walk-off home run in a 7-6 win over Montana State Billings, improving his team’s record to 2-35. It was the .211 hitter’s fourth home run in 57 at-bats. Hunter Sasaki (Leilehua) had two hits in the win and is batting .330 in the leadoff spot.

D2 SOFTBALL

>> Kawehi Ili (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Lubbock Christian: Paired hits in five of her past six games, raising her batting average from .292 to .317 and scoring a run in her past five contests.

>> Kaiana Kong (Campbell), Western Washington: Picked up her seventh victory of the season despite allowing two earned runs in a 10-2 win over Central Washington, the first time she had given up a run this month. She is 7-0 with five saves and an ERA of 1.49, mostly in relief of Joie Baker (Mililani), who is 12-7 with an ERA of 2.05. Kanilehua Pitoy (Roosevelt) handles a lot of the offense for the 33-10 Vikings, hitting .361 with 35 runs scored in 43 games.

>> Kaylee Matsuda (‘Iolani), Pace: Earned the 100th hit of her career at an important time, slapping an infield single as a pinch hitter to begin the eighth inning and coming around to score the winning run of a 2-1 victory over Southern Connecticut State to run the program’s winning streak to 26. She is hitting .279 in 123 career games.

>> Kennadie Tsue (‘Iolani), Biola: Helped the Eagles to the PacWest regular season championship as the starting third baseman, hitting .263 with 20 runs and 25 RBIs in 52 games while sporting a .963 fielding percentage with four double plays.

D3 softball

>> Darian Kanno (Mililani), Hiram: Beat Ohio Wesleyan with a three-hit shutout, striking out nine and not allowing a walk on senior day while also hitting a home run. She stands as the program’s all-time leader in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases, earned run average, opponent batting average, strikeouts and wins. She was celebrated along with fellow senior Fayth Kawamura (Roosevelt), a defensive wizard at shortstop who had three hits in a game for the first time in an 11-3 win over Thiel.

>> Bulla McCabe (Castle), Husson: Smacked her second home run of the year in a 12-0 win over Plymouth State, adding a single and three runs driven in. The senior had a nine-game hitting streak until being held hitless by Thomas of Maine.

D3 BASEBALL