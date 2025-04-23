Hawaii lands 3 players on All-Big West first team

The third-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team is represented by three players on the All-Big West Conference first team.

Sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal, freshman opposite Kristian Titriyski and freshman outside Adrien Roure were three of 15 players picked to the first team as announced today by the conference.

Rosenthal, one of four setters to make the first team, leads the BWC and ranks fourth in the country in assists per set (10.69). He has won five BWC Setter of the Week awards, which is the most of any player.

Titriyski, who earned two BWC Offensive Player of the Week awards, leads the team in kills per set (4.24), points per set (5.05) and aces per set (0.45).

Roure is averaging 3.10 kills per set and is hitting .328. He also has 28 aces and is averaging 1.44 digs per set.

Seniors Kurt Nusterer and ‘Eleu Choy earned honorable mention All-BWC honors.

Long Beach State senior middle blocker DiAearis McRaven, a Moanalua alumna, also made the All-BWC first team. McRavenn is averaging 1.00 blocks per set.

Roure and Titriyski were also selected to the eight-member, All-BWC freshman team.

The conference will announce its players of the year awards next week.

The Rainbow Warriors (24-5) next play Friday in the semifinals of the Outrigger Big West Championship beginning on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.