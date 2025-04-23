Warriors sign 2, lose few to portal

The Hawaii football team was in a whirlwind of activity this week:

>> The Rainbow Warriors secured commitments from two offensive-line transfers — Tai Marks from Tulsa and Erik Adkins from Bakersfield (Calif.) College. Both will join the Warriors in late May.

>> Cornerback Caleb “C-Bo” Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with the Warriors. Center Sergio Muasau and long-snapper Jax Thompson have decided to retire from football.

>> Two-sport athlete Jarret “JJ” Nielsen is retiring from football and is seeking to play for another baseball team. Nielsen, who enrolled at UH as a freshman in January, was the Warriors’ co-No. 2 quarterback in spring training. He appeared in seven games for the baseball ’Bows — two as a pinch hitter (he went 1-for-2) and five as a pinch runner.

Because the baseball portal does not open until June 2, Nielsen applied for the football portal. Head football coach Timmy Chang said there is enough time to sign another quarterback. Micah Alejado, Luke Weaver and Caleb Freeman are the only quarterbacks on the UH roster.

Marks and Adkins help the Warriors address areas of need. Muasau was the Warriors’ primary center the past two seasons. Ethan Spencer delivered most of the snaps in spring ball. Marks, who is 6 feet 1 and 304 pounds, was used as a guard and center for Tulsa.

Marks began his career at Colorado State, redshirting in 2020 and playing in 10 games as a second-year freshman in 2021. After that, he entered the portal. In 2022 and 2023, Marks played in 24 games, starting 23, for the Hurricane. He has healed from a shoulder injury that limited him during the 2024 season. Last year, Marks trained under Kody Cooke, who was the Hurricane’s athletic director of performance and strength. Cooke previously was the Warriors’ strength and conditioning coordinator for four years.

Adkins. who is 6-3 and 305 pounds, is expected to compete at offensive tackle. Right tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo completed his UH eligibility last November and left tackle Ka‘ena Decambra transferred to Arizona.

Adkins said his friendships with UH linebacker Jalen Smith and safety Julian “JuJu” Smith factored in his decision. “I felt I already had a connection,” Adkins said. “My (recruiting) visit was great. I felt right at home.”

Adkins, who played only one season at Bakersfield, will have four years to play three UH seasons.

Adkins said he was a defensive lineman through his sophomore season at Frontier High in Bakersfield. He then moved to the offensive line.

Adkins and his friends are recreational poker players, a key in not tipping off plays to defensive ends or pass rushers.

Brown participated in the senior-night festivities following the Warriors’ regular-season finale against New Mexico in November. But he made use of an exemption that allows a senior an extra season if he played in a non-NCAA program, such as a junior college. Brown did not participate in contract drills during spring ball while recovering from a shoulder injury. Last week, the Warriors added Sierra College cornerback Ben Drake. Cornerback Virdel Edwards II, who missed the 2024 season because of an injury, is at full health and participated in spring training.