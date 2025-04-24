2 and pet dog displaced after building fire on Vineyard Boulevard

Two people and their pet dog have been displaced after a residential fire on Vineyard Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for a fire near 369 N. Vineyard Boulevard. Ten units with 34 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene within minutes.

Firefighters found gray and black smoke emanating from a two-story, multi-unit residential structure.

After an aggressive attack, firefighters brought the fire under control by 4:11 p.m., and fully extinguished it at 4:38 p.m.

Upon HFD’s arrival, two residents and their pet dog were found safe outside the building. After extinguishing the fire, HFD conducted a search and found no occupants were inside.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. No further injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.