Kauai’s Coco Palms pump station spills 6,000 gallons of sewage

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:05 a.m.

Kauai

Kauai County officials are advising the public of a wastewater spill that occurred Wednesday at the Wailua Coco Palms Sewer Pump Station.

The spill occurred between 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, releasing about 6,000 gallons into nearby properties, but did not reach state waters, officials said. TIt was caused by the failure of electrical components that affected the primary pumps and backup generators.

The ponded material was pumped down and the area disinfected, officials said. Kauai County’s Wastewater Management Division, meanwhile, is working on electrical repairs to prevent future spills.

Anyone with questions may contact Donald Fujimoto with the Wastewater Management Division at 808-241-4083 or via email at dfujimoto@kauai.gov.

