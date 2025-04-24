Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Makapuu Lighthouse Trail

An older male adult has died after suffering cardiac arrest while hiking the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail this morning, according to first responders.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call just before 11 a.m. for a missing hiker at the trail along the Kaiwi coastline. Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving under 10 minutes.

Firefighters ascended the trail on foot to find the hiker that was reported to have ventured off the main trail, according to HFD. After conducting a ground search, firefighters found the man, who was pulseless, apneic (not breathing), and unresponsive.

The first responders began CPR, and used a mechanical chest compression device as the man was airlifted to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 1:10 p.m.

EMS said the man suffered a cardiac arrest, and assisted with resuscitation efforts before assisting with the death pronouncement. EMS estimated the man to be about 76 years old.

No further details were available.