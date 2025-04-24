Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Shooter in 2022 Chicago parade massacre gets life in prison

By Brendan O’Brien / Reuters

CHICAGO >> An Illinois judge today sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2022 mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb that killed seven people, local media reported.

Robert Crimo III, 24, pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery in March shortly before his trial was set to begin for the shooting in Highland Park that also injured over 40 people.

Crimo was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences by Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“This court hopes this sentence brings a sense of justice and an end to the continued horror,” Rossetti said.

Crimo is accused of climbing out the roof of a building in downtown Highland Park, a suburb 25 miles (40 km) north of Chicago, and opening fire on spectators and participants at a Fourth of July parade in 2022.

A synagogue teacher, a Mexican grandfather, and the parents of a two-year-old were among the victims. Crimo confessed to the shooting, according to prosecutors.

