Woman, 54, rescued from Hoopii Falls Trail on Kauai

Kauai first responders rescued a 54-year-old woman with an apparent ankle injury from the Hoopii Falls Trail in Kapaa on Wednesday.

The Kauai Fire Department said it received a call for a distressed hiker shortly before 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters from the Kaiakea Fire Station, an off-duty firefighter, and American Medical Response responded.

According to a preliminary report, firefighters found the hiker on the trail with an apparent ankle injury from a fall. The hiker, who was visiting from San Diego, was loaded on to a litter and transported off the trial, then transferred to the care of AMR.

Paramedics continued advanced medical treatment on the hiker while transporting her to Wilcox Medical Center.

The island of Kauai at the time was under a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service, warning of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorm, KFD said.

“We are grateful to our first responders and partners for their work in rescuing this visitor during unstable weather,” said KFD Chief Michael Gibson in a news release. “We continue to advise everyone to avoid outdoor recreational activities during these conditions. It can put yourself and our rescuers at great risk.”

No other injuries were reported. The scene was cleared shortly before 1 p.m.